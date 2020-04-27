Whatever Happened to Danny Pudi?

It feels odd to ask what happened to Daniel Pudi since his beginnings in the business came back in 2005, which is far more recent than many of those that have been the subject of these articles. But maybe it’s a testament to how fast show business really changes since Pudi, who has been in a number of different roles throughout the last fifteen years, is kind of a hit and miss individual that has played in several productions but at the same time isn’t really someone that would be on the same level as many other actor/director/producers in terms of notoriety. In terms of how well his career has gone he’s definitely shown that he has what it takes to stick it out in show business and do what many others try for but never attain. The level of fame he’s reached though is kind of subjective given that speaking his name in a crowded room might produce a few people that know about him, but stating what he’s done and what he’s contributed to would be far easier since it would give people the idea that he’s far more influential than just his name would suggest. There are plenty of actors out there that have been in the business for less than two decades that are wildly famous, but Daniel isn’t exactly one of them since he is a celebrity, he is famous, but he’s not generally considered to be on the same level as many of those that he’s worked with in the past.
That might change eventually to be fair since he’s still in the business and still has a couple of projects yet to come out, but until his name is being spoken among his fellow celebs and among the average, everyday audiences then it’s likely that he’ll remain famous but still fairly unknown by those that don’t follow him or know much about his works. He has provided the voice for Huey on Ducktales and has shown up in a few very well-known movies, but again, it’s hard to tell unless you read the credits and really pay attention to where his character comes in. There’s nothing to say he’s not famous or hasn’t done that much really since he has been around and done quite a few things, but trying to stand him up with the other celebrities around him and claim that he’s just as important is kind of difficult since yes, extras and supporting actors are important, but no, they’re not generally considered the big deal when it comes to a movie or a show, unless they happen to support the main character’s arc in a way that makes them vital. Daniel has been an important part of a few projects and he’s been a bit-player so he’s had a part of both worlds really and he’s even been a director and a producer, so it’s fair to state that he’s been there, done that, and seen the major angles that show business has to offer. Given the fact that many actors tend to become directors and producers at some point in their career it’s simple to think that Daniel has followed a very tried and true course that others have taken and has done well with it.
His net worth would definitely support that fact since it’s not insanely impressive but it’s nothing to sneeze at either given that it can help to sustain a very comfortable lifestyle. Some actors go for the gusto and want to get paid millions upon millions of dollars for each project they’re on, but Daniel apparently has yet to reach that point as he’s still kind of a low-end individual on the Hollywood scale, without offense since low-end is still impressive enough to catch the attention of the average individual that doesn’t make a fraction of what Pudi probably pulls in per project. It’s kind of amusing, in a good way, to think that he was the first winner of the Chris Farley Scholarship that allowed him to pay for the first year of school at Marquette University and perform at an improv comedy event that was also hosting Dave Chappelle and Jim Breur. Just think of the pressure being in the same room as those two while being expected to perform. Obviously Pudi did what he could however and his career didn’t take too long to start after that. He didn’t stick entirely to acting and comedy obviously but he did end up becoming a known commodity after a while as he continued to plug away at the business with advertisements and other projects. To date he’s been spending his time acting, directing, producing, and even running marathons as he’s an avid runner. In other words, Daniel Pudi might not be the most well-known celebrity in Hollywood, but he’s definitely seized the life he wanted.