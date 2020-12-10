Whatever Happened to David Faustino?

David Faustino is one of the many actors that made his way up the ranks in a manner that not a lot of people noticed for several reasons, one of those being that he never really stood out until he was part of one of the most controversial shows around, Married…with Children, as Bud Bundy. Out of all the roles he’s taken on, and there are plenty if you look at his filmography, this is the one that really put him on the map since one would have to actively search to find evidence of him anywhere else. It’s there without question, but trying to remember which episode he starred in and on what should be next to impossible for a lot of people, but pinpointing his roles as Bud would be pretty simple. For some reason, this is the role that really stood out the most even though his character was kind of a pathetic horndog that had little respect for women and was perhaps the only person in the Bundy family that had any chance of becoming something other than unhappy and miserable, since he was the smartest but not always the luckiest. The thing is though, once Bud got away from his family he was actually a bright and very resourceful individual, but he was still kind of a sleaze.
His list of credits is rather impressive though since he’s done a lot more than people tend to give him credit for, but he’s definitely been more under the radar than several of his costars since Ed O’Neill went on to star in Modern Family, Katy Sagal had Sons of Anarchy at one point, and Christina Applegate eventually made her way into the movies. He does have a net worth of around $6 million so it’s more than fair to say that he’s been smart with his finances over the years and hasn’t taken too many unnecessary risks that weren’t bound to pay off. But there are moments that he’d probably like to forget, such as being busted for weed at one point and the fact that the night club he helped to open up went under. But for the most part, it does sound as though he’s been keeping up with his career by taking on voice roles and guest-starring in several shows here and there as the years have gone on. So far it doesn’t sound like any of them are going to be a match for his role as Bud, but that was kind of a special time since the show was definitely a lightning rod that attracted a lot of fans and went on to cause a great deal of division between those that felt it should be canceled and those that liked it the way that it was and didn’t want to see it taken off the air.
The show did finally end up being taken off in 1997 after lasting for 11 seasons, effectively ending the Bundy’s era on TV, but it sounds as though Faustino has met up with his former costars a time or two over the years. His career has been solid enough since he’s taken on a good number of voice roles and he’s still been lauded as Bud Bundy, just as much as the others are remembered for their roles since the show was hard to forget and still is. When one thinks of how many times it was threatened with being taken off the air it’s still comical when compared to some of the material that’s on TV and streaming today since it makes the show look positively innocent by comparison. David went on from the show to keep acting, but it does feel as though he took on roles that were designed to keep him in the loop just enough so that his career wouldn’t fade away entirely. Some TV sitcom stars tend to fade off quickly when they’re no longer attached to a show that they’ve been working on for so long, but the thing with David is that even without being on the show for so long people knew who he was since the show was pushed in such a way that it was difficult if not impossible to forget.
As of now he’s still doing his thing and he’s still very much a part of the industry, but it’s fair to say that he hasn’t experienced the same success as the rest of the cast of Married…with Children, since he hasn’t been nearly as visible. But the fact that he’s still worth quite a bit makes it obvious that he’s been doing everything he can to stick around and has been successful. It’s a big hope that he might one day be a part of a show once again that will see him as one of the bigger names. But we’ll have to wait and see what happens.