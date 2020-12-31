Whatever Happened to Debbe Dunning?

If you have no idea who Debbe Dunning is then it’s fair to say that you haven’t watched a lot of TV in the last few decades. For a long time and even now she’s been known as the Tool Time girl from Home Improvement since this was where she really had her chance to shine since she opened the show and her interactions with Tim and Al continued at times as she was integrated into the show a bit more. Apart from that she’s been a guest star on other shows, an extra in movies, and has been around here and there for quite a while, though it does look as though she hasn’t been that active since 2017. There’s usually a reason for an actor stepping aside for a while, and it could be anything from a personal reason to the idea that they’re just not into the business at the time, meaning they need a break for one reason or another. It does appear that her career has been moving forward even if it doesn’t appear to be completely solid, as she’s taken on a lot more roles as a guest than an actual part of any project, though it’s fair to think that she might have other projects going on the side and doesn’t devote as much time to her career. Even that doesn’t feel accurate, but there are so many reasons that one might not be catching on as a big star that it’s hard to list them all sometimes.
What can be said about Debbe is that she’s likely to be remembered more for Home Improvement since she did undergo a transition from being little more than a pretty face that introduced the hosts of the show to a developed character that was given a storyline of her own, kind of, and was integrated fully into the show. It made sense considering how long she’d been around and the fact that her character was fairly interesting once people were allowed to get to know her. Too many people become pretty faces that get used up in the business sometimes since they’re not given much to do other than look good, which is a talent in some ways but can grow old and worn eventually since if a person can’t act but it continuously used as an attraction to get people to watch, there’s a time when people will come to the realization that they’re not worth that much and will go elsewhere for their entertainment. A lot of flash and no substance usually ends up hurting a show or a movie since without anything behind the impressive look there’s really no point to the program or the movie. With Debbe though the slow but gradual integration of her character into the show was nice to see since it gave her more to do and treated her less as an object and more like an actual person. In many ways, this was a positive move for Home Improvement.
The fact that she wasn’t the first Tool Time girl is kind of interesting since if anyone remembers, Pamela Anderson was there before Debbe, but obviously, she was replaced. The funny thing is though, Ashley Judd was considered for the part until it was believed that she was too talented for the role. That kind of indicates that maybe Debbe was just someone that the producers figured they could stick in there to call it good, but the fact is that once Debbe took over the role she became THE Tool Time girl since she took on the role and kind of meshed with Tim Allen and Richard Karn, at least on screen, and made it work in a very effective manner. As far as the rest of her career goes she did have a few interesting roles here and there that have kept her afloat throughout the years, and it’s fair to say that she could easily come back and be a guest on another show in order to make it clear that she’s still a memorable face and a convincing actress, but whether or not we’re going to see a lot of her in the days and months to come is difficult to say with any accuracy since there are actually times when actors get to simply disappear for a little bit and tend to their own lives. It’s a different concept to be certain, and some people somehow think it’s an oddity, but there are folks in the industry that do like to step back from acting now and then to attend to their own lives and take up other interests.
As far as proving she can act, Debbe has already done that, but in terms of where she might show up next, it’s anyone’s guess. But she’ll be a welcome sight all the same.