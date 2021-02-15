Whatever Happened to Eden Wood from Toddlers and Tiaras?

Watching the show Toddlers and Tiaras is bound to make some folks cringe and even cause their blood to boil a bit since the whole idea of dressing kids up to make them look ‘sexier’ is bound to irk a lot of parents. But whatever the long-term effects are it would appear that they haven’t really touched Eden Wood, one of the stars of the show, since she’s been doing quite well since her time on the program. From being a runway model to having her own show for a season and maintaining a 4.0 GPA in school it sounds as though Wood has turned out far better than some might have thought possible. More than one person would argue that she’s one of the exceptions when it comes to the effects of children being pushed into pageants at such a young age, but that feels like an argument for another day. At the current moment, it would appear that Wood is confident and capable of deciding what she wants to do and is firmly set on a path that will lead her forward and not take her down a road that she’s not prepared for. Of course, that too can be argued since even with the experience she has, the young woman is still a teenager and has a great deal left to experience, meaning she’s only seen things from one perspective, and growing up is bound to teach her even more as she continues along her path. It does bear noticing that with a history in show business though she’s a little more equipped than many people might be.
A lot of folks might be worried that there’s more than what we’re seeing with any of the young girls that were seen on the show since the lasting psychological impact that pageants can, but don’t always, have on the development of those that participate could be anything from the most positive of experiences to the most damaging when taking into consideration everything the cameras don’t show. Depending on who a person believes when it comes to various secrets about the show and the contestants it would appear that things aren’t always as negative or as positive as people want to believe, since like it or not, but reality TV can be a confusing mix of reality and staged reality that keeps people guessing when it comes to what’s happening naturally and what’s being manipulated by those running the show. For her own part, Eden was definitely caught up in the pageantry aspect of it and likely got along better with her fellow competitors even if the show might have depicted the competition and the craziness of it all being a bit insane.
As of now though she’s been leading a rather successful life it sounds like, and it’s easy to think that anyone might look at what she’s done and be impressed since while she’s still a teenager, Eden has managed to keep her nose fairly clean and has goals that she’s following and will no doubt accomplish if she’s serious about pushing herself to succeed. The negative connotations that many take from the shows that are seen to exploit young children, young girls especially, are a great bit of drama that don’t always end in tragedy as many might think. There’s definitely room to worry about the image that these shows are promoting since many parents with young children don’t want to contemplate what it would mean to push their kids to such extremes. The moral quandary that such shows bring up among so many is hard to avoid since people don’t tend to want to see kids exploited in any way since the thought of what this can do to them when they’re still so impressionable is horrifying to many parents. But the fact is that while some kids are ruined by too much fame and too much pressure that is loaded onto their still-developing shoulders, there are many that can still become well-adjusted individuals since the drama of such shows is built up for a reason. There’s no doubt that there are plenty of kids that are wrecked by the time they hit their adult years, and it’s saddening to be certain, but Eden doesn’t sound as though she’ll be one among the many that have found it difficult if not impossible to put their lives in order.
Maybe it’s hopeful optimism or something similar, but simply reading her bio gives a definite sense that this young woman, who isn’t bound to be perfect, might have a very good chance at creating a successful and comfortable lifestyle for herself. One might have to read the statistics of child stars to figure out how many have the same chance at such success, but the upside is that there might be more child stars that find success than people might think.