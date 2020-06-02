Whatever Happened to Elyssa Davalos?

It’s a safe bet that a lot of those that might read this have never heard of Elyssa Davalos and there’s a pretty good reason why despite the fact that she’s had quite the career throughout the years. There are those that get in on great ideas from the ground up and those that come in when the idea has already been established and the main characters have been noted and gone down in history, and Elyssa is one of those that comes after. It’s not a bad thing really since she still managed to get her name tied to a couple of Disney movies that were sequels of the original, but it is something that might make a lot of people feel that she didn’t get the attention she needed to really make her career go somewhere and possibly take off in a direction that would see her fame continue to climb in the years following. To be fair she did appear on quite a few TV shows and a handful of movies before her retirement in 2007 so it’s not exactly as though she was a flash in the pan that didn’t do anything. Instead she was a woman that managed to get her name out there and a reputation established in a manner that should have been bound to keep her busy for some time to come. However as it goes in Hollywood things don’t always turn out the way that people want, and there are moments when some folks decide to step away.
It’s not really known what she’s been up to since her retirement over a decade ago but the rumor is that she’s been keeping busy, and from her IMDb page it does show that she has writer and producers credits, so it could be that she’s taken to enjoying life on the other side of the camera and is keeping more low-key these days for her own reasons. A lot of people have actually done this in show business when they step out from in front of the camera and it’s not hard to see why since the struggle to stay on top is one that tends to drain a lot of people that don’t fully enjoy the idea of doing whatever it takes to keep things moving. That kind of need to push and push can wear a lot of people out and even break them down if they’re not willing to go to any lengths possible to perform the upkeep on their career. You can state that Elyssa did this for many years since she’s not a flash in the pan, having been around for quite some time before she decided to step away in some regard. After that long however it’s easy to think that she might have gained a love and a healthy respect for show business, and simply stepping away for good might not have been the most desired option. Some people need a change of pace, a change of scenery, something, and believe it or not, a change of scenery can be as simple as stepping from in front of the camera to behind it.
Going back over her contributions to show business is kind of interesting since she’s been part of a lot of things that a good number of people might recognize, but they’d still have to be reminded of who she played and what her role was. Some folks might remember but it’s a good bet that a lot won’t simply because they haven’t seen the movies or shows for so long or because they didn’t enjoy them fully the first time around. Hey, it happens, not every show is going to be for everyone since some people tend to enjoy various genres and others stick to what they like and nothing else. But regardless of this it does sound as though Elyssa did have her own type of role that she enjoyed as she tended to play the free-spirit in a lot of roles, which can be interpreted in many ways as it’s been seen over the years. Almost every actor has the type of part they enjoy playing and will tend to stick to it unless directed otherwise. It’s usually wise for an actor remain versatile, otherwise their use begins to decline over the years as they become typecast and therefore don’t have much use outside of the kind of movies that they’re known to frequent so often. It does appear that Elyssa did manage to spend her time in other roles as the years passed, but again, it could have been that sitting on the other side of the camera simply appealed to her a little more after a while. She did have a pretty good run for a while, but obviously she’s doing her best to stay busy.