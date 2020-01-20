Whatever Happened to Eric Bruskotter?

The 80s did produce a lot of actors didn’t it? Eric Bruskotter is someone that a lot of people should hopefully recall since he got his start in 1985 and has actually been around ever since. He’s made an appearance in a lot of different places, one of the most notable being in Starship Troopers as the hapless trooper that thinks he can take on Drill Instructor Zim and finds out rather quickly that he’s not as tough as he thinks. A broken arm later and his will wasn’t broken but it was certainly tempered. Unfortunately that character never made it out of basic training if you recall since Johnny Rico decided to try and inspect his helmet during a live-fire exercise and BOOM, one misplaced round later he’s out of the movie. Of course it’s fair to say if his character hadn’t bought it there he might have been one of the many that was torn apart by the bugs anyway since Eric has been something of a supporting actor and an extra for a good part of his career. He’s also another alum from Can’t Buy Me Love, as we’ve been releasing articles on several actors that can be recalled from that particular movie.
Looking at his bio and his resume it doesn’t appear that he’s done much of anything for the past several years but he is currently on set for a feature titled Nuns with Guns, which doesn’t appear to have a release date yet. When you look back at Eric’s work you can easily see how he’s either been the big guy with the heart of gold, the big guy that’s somehow damaged and needs caring for, or the mean-spirited jock that is just out to hurt people for whatever reason he can use to justify it. That’s actually been one of his better roles thus far in life since giving him leave to be somewhat intelligent but arrogant definitely works for him as it did in Dragon: The Story of Bruce Lee. Whether there’s a whole lot of truth to the movie or not Eric did play the part of the big jock that has an issue with Lee working out where he and his friends usually hang out and makes it known to Lee. The altercation that comes after is kind of hilarious in a way and comes at the expense of his character since Henderson is portrayed as one of the many ignorant Americans that thought all Asians were alike at one point. In a very telling way he’s been a better actor than a lot of people have given him credit for since he’s played his part quite well and been a big contributor no matter how corny the dialogue might get.
If you want a good example his part as Rube Baker in Major League II was fairly well-received by a lot of people but it was a bit cornball on the back end simply because Rube was a big guy but he had a very decent side to him that was kind of hard to cope with at times given that most others around him were so hard-edged. Still, Eric’s ability to integrate into a cast has never really been in question since he’s been just one of the bunch and has managed to get along with a lot of people in his time on screen. Given that he’s in his 50s now it’s hard to see him being the big guy any longer when it comes to casts that are so much younger and filled with those that are still up and coming. If anything he might be able to be an elder background player, someone that’s been there and can help new talent that are still coming up and into their own to figure things out and find their place in the business. But his boyish charm and size have kind of gone by the wayside since for a long time they were what helped to make him stand out and gave him a sense of being at least a little unique in a cast. Of course the friendly giant routine has been an up and down game that hasn’t always panned out for those that rely heavily on their size and their ability to get along with others.
His net worth isn’t the highest in the industry but it’s certainly not the lowest and has left him sitting very comfortably at this time. It’s not so much that he NEEDS to work, but it’s kind of obvious that he did enjoy himself and might have some sentimental feeling that keep him coming back to the cameras every so often. Given that he was someone that was recognized by a lot of people it’s not hard to see why.