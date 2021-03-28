Whatever Happened to Fabiana Udenio?

There are quite a few individuals in show business that have the kind of talent to get noticed on their own but are usually paraded around for their sex appeal, and Fabiana Udenio is one of them since to be fair, the woman is simply gorgeous and without any offense intended she has aged extremely well. But looking at her just for the fact that she has a remarkably beautiful face isn’t entirely fair since it limits her in a way that many people have rallied against over the years. The only other thing to say though is that when it comes to acting she’s not exactly an Oscar-worthy actress, but she’s definitely skilled enough to stand on screen with several big-name characters as she’s done over the years. The downside of her career, or at least what’s perceived as the downside, is that she’s been used as window dressing a few times while her characters are essentially vapid, shallow, and not as developed as they could be. For a couple of roles, this was kind of easy to see and didn’t warrant a lot more depth considering who she was playing. But throughout the rest of her career, she’s been skilled enough to hang in and make something of herself, even if the roles that have used her for her sex appeal are those that are bound to be remembered.
A lot of adolescent males likely still remember her in the role of Alotta Fagina from the first Austin Powers movie, especially given that she wore very revealing outfits and had a hot tub scene that several men must have fantasized over. The fact that this movie was a spoof kind of makes it easy to forgive the manner in which she was used since she essentially became a spoof of a Bond girl and to be honest, she fit the role quite well for this type of movie. Simply saying her name reduced a lot of people to nervous smiles and giggles considering the context that came to mind every time it was spoken. The movie was well-received and to be fair her part was fun and added a bit of spice to the whole thing, but was kind of there and done as the story moved on. Over the years she’s been a guest star on numerous shows and has been working pretty steadily on different projects, though she has taken breaks here and there from the business, possibly to be with family or just to get away from all of it for a bit. One can easily imagine that every actor might need time to themselves after a while, and I can’t help but wonder if Fabiana has ever wondered about some of the roles she’s taken on and whether she should have done them or not.
She was even in a Pauly Shore movie for a little bit, as she played the part of Gabriella in the movie In the Army Now. She took on the role of the main character’s girlfriend who ended up dumping him after he’d enlisted in the US Army Reserves as part of a water purification team. Her part in this movie was rather small but once again it traded on her good looks and not much else since she didn’t have to play a very complex character. As the years have gone by though she has managed to find other roles that have managed to utilize the talent she does have, which is uplifting, to say the least since it means that she has plenty of worth in the business and people have been able to see it after a while. Too often it would appear that people trade on looks and the possible charisma of those that might not have a lot of talent or even a hope of maintaining the kind of career that would see them grow and develop as a person and also as an actor. The upside here is that Fabiana doesn’t have that issue since she’s done a good deal during her lifetime and in her career. While not everything has been overwhelmingly positive, Fabiana has been working and keep things fairly steady in her life and career, so there’s something to be said about that. I know that continuing to talk about her looks isn’t the best way to go, but the fact is that she’s become a very distinguished-looking woman over the years, and while her sex appeal has dimmed only slightly if at all, this has also helped her to take on the appearance of a seasoned and serious actress that there to do the best she can with the role she’s given.
At this time she’s still very much a part of the industry and has been doing quite well as far as anyone can tell.