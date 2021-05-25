Whatever Happened to Fred Hurt from Gold Rush?

For more than a decade, the TV series Gold Rush has taken viewers on a wild ride through some of the greatest treasure hunts of all time. During each season, the cast members mine for gold and compete to see who can bring home the most gold. Since the show’s debut, quite a few cast members have come and gone, but some of them have left very lasting impressions and Fred Hurt is one of them. Fred appeared on the show from seasons 1-4 and his son appeared alongside him during seasons 2-4. Although Fred was older than many of the other people on the show, Fred was always determined to work hard and find as much gold as possible.
It’s been quite a few years since his last appearance on Gold Rush, but there are still lots of people who are interested in keeping up with him. Continue reading to find out what happened to Fred Hurt from Gold Rush.
Why Did Fred Hurt Leave Gold Rush?
Like all of the cast members on Gold Rush, Fred had been working as a miner long before the show came along. However, Fred didn’t even start his journey as a miner until he was in his early 60s. Once he started, however, he knew that he couldn’t stop. Fred quickly got in shape so that he could keep up with the younger miners. Anyone who saw him on Gold Rush could see that it was obvious why he’d been chosen for the show. From the moment he joined the cast, he quickly became a fan favorite.
When Fred didn’t return for season five of Gold Rush, there were a lot of people who were surprised and disappointed. While the network never released an official statement addressing why Fred (and his son) didn’t return, it looks that the issue may have been over compensation – or a lack thereof.
According to Oregon Live, Fred released a statement on his Facebook page that said, “I am not rich. I am a working class guy like most of you. After spending more for four years straight than I made, there was no way for me to continue.” He also added, “But the main reason is simple…and I quote…’If you want a Miner, call me…….if you want an Actor, pay me like one.” It’s unclear exactly how much Fred was being paid during his time on the show, but clearly it wasn’t enough. Plus, since Fred isn’t someone who ever set out to be a reality TV star, walking away from the show probably wasn’t a difficult decision for him.
What Is Fred Hurt Up To Now?
Whatever issues Fred Hurt had with his pay must have been resolved, because he’s still very much a part of the Gold Rush family. According to Red Lasso, Fred makes about $22,000 per episode and has a net worth of around $6 million. He has been a cast member on Gold Rush: Whitewater since the show started in 2018. Gold Rush isn’t the only TV work Fred Hurt has done though. Even before becoming a cast member on the show, he was in a TV documentary called The Long Road. In more recent years, he has been in two more documentaries, and he has become well known and highly respected in the mining community.
Outside of his work, Fred seems to really enjoy spending time with his loved ones and his dog. Fred enjoys doing things like going fishing and exploring the outdoors. He also enjoys working with young miners and helping them understand the industry. Fred’s wealth of knowledge has made him an invaluable asset to many of the people he comes in contact with. Fred is currently in his late 70s, but he isn’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon.
Follow Fred On Social Media
For those who are interested in following Fred on social media, I have some good news. While most people would probably assume (because of his age) that Fred wouldn’t be into social media, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Fred has accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Although he hasn’t posted on Instagram in about two years, he is fairly active on Facebook. His Facebook updates consist of a wide variety of content including videos directly from the man himself. No matter what he’s posting, he loves connecting with his fans and keeping them in the loop with what he has going on. At one point in time, Fred also had a personal website but the URL is no longer active.