Whatever Happened to George Wyner?

There are some names in show business that one can’t help but think are kind of tragic simply because of the way they sound. George Wyner is one of those since one can only imagine what kind of jokes people came up with while using his last name throughout the years. If he managed to find a way to flip it on folks then good for him, but the fact is that kids and even adults can be unbearably cruel if they feel that they can get away with it. But that obviously didn’t stop him from getting into acting, since he’s been extremely prominent in TV and has completed several movie roles, a few of which have been highly noticeable throughout the years and have gained him a great deal of respect from those that enjoyed his performances. To say that he’s been forgotten or looked over isn’t entirely fair since he’s been around for long enough that people have likely seen him in a dozen different projects and likely remember him from just as many. He’s definitely made his mark in the business and has been able to come up with a few characters that people might be able to quote since he’s been more than a little visible over the years as a supporting actor and an extra that can speak up and be heard quite easily. Sometimes he plays the part of a jerk, and at other times he might be someone that means well but comes off as a little weak.
One of those latter parts includes the part he played in the much-maligned movie The Postman starring Kevin Costner, as Wyner plays the mayor of a small town that, upon learning of the existence of a lone postman delivering letters, starts to hope that things might be turning around. Unfortunately, the subterfuge only angers the Holnists, a militaristic band of individuals that have been terrorizing people for years at that point and don’t like being told that they can’t take what they need. Of course, the biggest problem with the Holnists was that they could back up that displeasure with violence if they felt the need, and Wyner’s character and those he led suffered when the titular character rolled through their town delivering hope, only to be captured by the Holnists while the mayor’s town was razed and he and his people were slaughtered. That was one example of his acting that might have made some folks think that his character had a lot of good intentions but was fairly weak when it came to his overall character.
Many might argue that one of his best characters ever conceived came during a much-loved Mel Brooks movie by the name of Spaceballs, which also starred Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman, as well as John Candy when he was still at his best. Colonel Sandurz was second in command to the satirical character of Dark Helmet, played by Moranis, and his name was used as a running gag since many people were able to see it quite well when Dark Helmet asked “What’s the matter Colonel Sandurz? Chicken?” it was time to just laugh uproariously, especially when Sandurz’s next utterance was a terrified squawk that was followed by his normal cadence as he started to order the entire ship, Spaceball 1, to essentially batten down the hatches and prepare for, wait for it, ‘ludicrous speed’. The movie was one of such utter hilarity that to this day plenty of people still remember it fondly and have continued to use it in GIFs, memes, and other ways that bring to mind the comedic genius of Mel Brooks and the actors that he used in such great ways. Wyner has definitely been one of those that have been able to use his own comedic skills to great effect since he can play a pretty serious individual when he has to but is usually seen as a great and extremely funny actor that can insert himself into just about any project and find his way around as he interacts with various actors that have been able to make him look good and vice versa.
His TV roles definitely outstrip his movie roles, but there are likely a few reasons for this that a lot of people might not know and Wyner might only tell those that are willing to listen, but even on the small screen he’s been more of a comedic presence than anything else, and it’s worked to a great degree. He’s still at it in fact, and he’s still entertaining a large number of people at the age of 75. However much longer he’ll be at it is hard to say, but at this point, it’s hard to say just how long we’ll have him. At the very least, he’s still enjoyable to watch since he’s still very good at what he does.