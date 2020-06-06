Home
Entertainment
Whatever Happened to Gerard Christopher?

Whatever Happened to Gerard Christopher?

5 seconds ago

It’s interesting to discover that there have been a few more people that have put on the red and blue uniform throughout the years than just those that we’ve seen and really taken note of. Gerard Christopher actually donned the suit from 1989 to 1992 as Superboy, representing DC’s most famous hero as he flew across the sky and took part in several adventures before he quietly slipped from view. To date it would appear that he hasn’t done much past 2013 as he’s become a writer as well as an actor, though it’s worth noting that he was selected by a casting director for Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Unfortunately when it was discovered that he’d already held the role in the past the director went with Dean Cain instead, and the rest is history. Gerard did keep working after this however but he didn’t get to return to the role that a few people have coveted over the years, which isn’t too surprising since once a person has done this it’s pretty hard to come back to it, just ask Brandon Routh and Dean Cain. One thing that can’t be said however is that he’s been unsuccessful ever since, especially considering that he’s amassed a pretty impressive fortune over the years and at one point was doing quite well. What’s happening in his life now is harder to figure out since he does appear to have kind of faded from view a bit, and seven years is plenty of time to fall off the radar so to speak.

Gerard isn’t the only person in history to do this however since it’s become obvious that after a run in show business some people do tend to value their privacy and want to just go on with their work in a quiet and somewhat understated manner while still reaping the benefits. It sounds like a rather nice proposition really since it allows for an individual to continue to do what they enjoy while not having to deal with the unnecessary drama of having their lives and their every movement dragged through the metaphorical mud for people to gawk at. As far as Gerard having been a part of the Superman fame it’s likely best that he get to remember it fondly, along with anyone else that might have seen him back in the day, and just move on since the idea of Superman has been bigger than any one person for a long time now, including the man that many feel set the gold standard, Christopher Reeve. This particular hero is one that takes a certain type of actor to play, and while people have argued back and forth over who’s done it best, they tend to forget that there are a few others that have taken on the role or who actually wanted the role and either got passed over or had a limited time in the suit. As of now Henry Cavill is one of those that people want to see back in the suit if only because he’s seen as the most viable candidate, but there have been several men that have come and gone and have contributed in their own way to the story.

It’s fair to state that there isn’t bound to be one unifying story that will ever come about that will say with any definitive voice that there is just ONE Superman story that stands above the rest as the only real story, as the use of multiple earths in the comics and on TV have made that thoroughly impossible in the eyes of the fans, but maybe that’s a good thing. There are so many stories out there concerning many pop culture icons that it’s become confusing trying to narrow down one story that’s the core and the only version that can possibly be labeled as ‘the one’. Obviously Gerard’s version wasn’t going to come close to being labeled as the one, but what can be said about it is that the show he was featured in was yet another chapter in the fabled history of a hero that has more or less been one of the most popular figures in all of pop culture and has helped to shape the way we look at super heroes. While he has plenty of other credits to his name this is one that he can look back on with some pride while admitting that he did his part to keep pushing the story of Superman along with others that came before and would come after. That’s at least part of a legacy that makes his career a little more worthwhile. Apart from that however it’s hard to say what he might be doing at the moment though it’s nice to think that he’s still writing, producing, and possibly still looking into acting if he gets the chance.


About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

Wake has been a freelance writer for the past several years now and has continued to do what he loves to do while attempting to get his work out to the masses. His greatest loves in life are writing, being a family man, and entertaining readers with his take on pop culture as it continues to change throughout the years.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Why Tales From the Crypt Needs a TV Resurrection
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gong Myung
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Kevin Bigley
Here’s What We Can Expect from Rick and Morty Season 5
Dumb and Dumber
Ranking The Top Five Farrelly Brothers Movies of All-Time
Josh Gad is Hoping for a Frozen 3 But It’s Up in the Air
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in June 2020
Ryan Gosling Will Be Starring in The Wolfman Reboot
Whatever Happened to Gerard Christopher?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jason Hawk
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Usman Umar
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jake Herak
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Forging the Viking Axe from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in Real Life
Meet The 90 Year Old Gamer Grandma
Assassin’s Creed: What Will Be The Next Game’s Time Period?
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla