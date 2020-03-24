Whatever Happened to Gus Rethwisch?

Does anyone remember Gus Rethwisch? If you don’t from this picture then you might need to brush up on your cinematic knowledge since despite his short part in The Running Man he was still a memorable character as Buzzsaw, one of the gladiators that went after Ben Richards and his companions. This is a guy that actually made Arnold Schwarzenegger look kind of on the smaller side, which wasn’t easy back in the day. Wilt Chamberlain and Andre the Giant could do the same thing, but on screen it was tough to make Arnold look like an average guy. Buzzsaw however was a guaranteed psychopath that was sent in to take Richards down and was hell bent on splitting him in two with his chainsaw. The only problem is that when Arnold’s the hero, the bad guy never wins since that’s just not in the cards, and Buzzsaw, after telling Richards that he was going to make his saw a part of him, was given a rather rude awakening in the form of a public neutering that left him wailing like a choirboy. Yes, I will gladly say that far, far away from Gus’s hearing since the man was just a big bear of a human being back in the day.
There’s not a whole lot out there on Gus other than that he did show up in a handful of movies from the 70s to the early 2000s and then just kind of fell off the map. He even had a part in The Scorpion King, the first movie starring Dwayne Johnson, as a barbarian guard, but as you can imagine that was short-lived. He did gain a reputation as a power lifter over the years and it’s not hard to see that the reputation carried over into the movies since the man was just immense, with the thick neck and body that a lot of lifters display since power lifting is a lot different than body building in many respects, but both can make a person look like one tough son of a gun that no one would want to mess with. Gus’s whole angle in the movies of course was to be a big, tough, and burly guy, but as you can well imagine that type of character, despite still being very prominent in today’s movies, can be filled by a lot of different guys that have been inspired by those that have done it all before in the years before. Gus is just one of many that brought his own brand of crazy to the tough guy role throughout his career, and to be fair he did have a good run at the movies for a while and was kind of nuts in a couple of them. But given that he looks to have been at least close to his 40s when he was starring in The Running Man, he’d have to be well into 60s if not 70s by now since the movie came out in 1987 and 33 years is still a substantial amount of time.
In recent times there has been at least a little chatter about bringing back The Running Man and doing something new with it, but given that the book was so much different than the movie that we received it’s kind of hard to say just what should be done with it, if anything. As it stands, the movie could use a serious update if anyone had the nerve to take it on as a project, since the whole gladiator idea is still kind of interesting, but with the technological upgrades that are available at this time it would be interesting to see just what could be done with a decent budget and whether or not certain characters would be worth bringing back. Personally I happened to like Buzzsaw and Sub-Zero, though Dynamo could use a little re-tooling. Likely as not if Gus’s old character did make the cut it wouldn’t really be the same since he was an absolute nut when he came on screen and apart from the overall cheesy acting of the 80s (a lot of people were guilty of it, it was the times) he did a great job at being a resident bad guy and the kind of character you don’t mind seeing taking a chainsaw to the ol’ bait and tackle. My apologies Gus if you or anyone you know ever read this, but Buzzsaw was kind of an oddball and thanks to the writers he was a little too cocky…no pun intended.
It’s a little frustrating to not be able to say more about Gus since despite a short career he did plenty to be counted as one of those that helped to further the action genre in his own way. But that’s kind of how things go sometimes. At least he received one of the most memorable deaths on screen out of anyone.