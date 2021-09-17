Whatever Happened to Heather Langenkamp?

In the horror movie genre, there is no better honor than being the “final girl“. As the phrase suggests, this title is given to the girl who manages to go the entire movie without getting killed. This is usually the person that ends up telling the story. In 1984, Heather Langenkamp was that person in the now-classic horror movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street. Her role in the film made her very popular in the early 1980s and there were a lot of people who hoped to be seeing a lot more of her. However, by the time the 90s rolled around, Heather had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since, lots of people have wondered what ever became of the famous final girl. Fortunately, we have an update for you. Keep reading to find out what happened to Heather Langenkamp.
Heather’s Acting Journey
Heather was born and raised in Oklahoma which isn’t a place that most people think of when the entertainment industry comes to mind. However, that’s exactly where Heather got her start as an actress. When she was a teenager, she saw a casting call in a local newspaper looking for extras for the movie The Outsiders. Heather decided to give it a shot and she ended up landing a small role in the movie which was released in 1983. Unfortunately, however, her scenes were deleted. Despite that, Heather didn’t give up on her acting dreams. In late 1983, she learned of the opportunity to audition for A Nightmare on Elm Street. Little did she know, that audition would go on to change her life. She beat out hundreds of other young women for the role and things really started to take off for her from there. When the movie was released the following year, Heather started to get a lot of attention. This would eventually open the door to more opportunities. Following the reprisal of her role as Nancy in the 1987 movie A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, Heather got involved in the TV world. In 1988, she was cast in a main role in the series Just the Ten of Us which ran until 1990. During this time she also made several guest appearances on Growing Pains. After 1990, however, things really started to slow down for Heather.
What Has Heather Been Up To?
We weren’t able to find any official information on why Heather started working less after 1990. However, it was probably due to the fact that she wanted to focus on starting a family. She married makeup artist David LeRoy Anderson in 1989 and the couple welcomed their first child together in 1991. The couple also have a daughter together. Chances are that she wanted to be able to spend a little more time at home and constantly taking on new projects can make that challenging. However, Heather hasn’t completely stopped acting. In fact, she has continued to work in the entertainment industry throughout the years although she hasn’t done anything as big as A Nightmare on Elm Street. In 2001, she and her husband started a special FX makeup studio called AFX Studio. Through the studio, they have worked on several TV shows including American Horror Story.
Outside Of The Entertainment Industry
From what we can tell, Heather isn’t active on social media so there isn’t a lot of information out there on her personal life. However, her LinkedIn profile provides some insight into what she’s been up to over the last 30 years. In 2000, she started a chewing gum company called The Malibu Gum Factory. However, it appears that the business shut down just five years later. She also started a mobile app called Grab Your Bags that was designed to remind people to bring their reusable shopping bags on their trips to the store. This venture lasted for just a little more than six months. Although Heather has had a lot of professional accomplishments, she suffered a tragic loss in 2018 when her oldest child passed away after complications from a brain tumor.
Does Heather Have Anything Lined Up For The Future?
Heather hasn’t made any on-screen appearances yet in 2021, but you’ll be seeing her a lot sooner than you might think. On top of that, all of her OG fans will be happy to know that she is still a part of the horror world. She has a few projects in the works at the moment. Most notably, she will be in an upcoming horror series called The Midnight Club which is set to be released on Netflix at some point in 2021.