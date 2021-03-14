Whatever Happened to Ivana Baquero?

People do tend to grow up after a while and that’s usually more than apparent when looking at those that started out as child actors and managed to endure their teen years without too much stress or nonsense that can come from being a star. Ivana Baquero is one of those individuals since if anyone remembers her from Pan’s Labyrinth they’ll probably wonder what she’s been up to in recent years, and with a cursory search they’ll find out that she’s been doing quite well. Looking at what she’s done with her career might impress some folks and leave others thinking that there’s a lot more she could possibly do, but so far the pacing that she’s had between projects has likely contributed to the fact that she’s still there and is still capable of continuing. The fact that she’s still in her 20s is a good reason to think that she’s not going to push things too far too fast since it would appear that her success has come from taking on what she can when she can instead of pushing herself to such a degree that she burns out. That’s the unfortunate shortcoming that a lot of actors, not just child actors, have experienced over the years since taking on too many projects isn’t impossible, but it does put a great amount of strain on an individual and can ruin the experience after a while. The fact is that when a job is enjoyable it feels less like a job and more like a pleasure.
Many people can attest to this given that when someone enjoys what they’re doing it almost feels as though time passes too quickly and there aren’t enough hours in the day to do everything a person wants. Obviously, acting is going to become a bit difficult at times after having to go through so many takes, sit in makeup chairs, go through costume changes, and wait for everything to happen, but many actors appear to have enjoyed their time in the spotlight and the rewards that come as a result. Ivana has been keeping up with her career on a fairly steady course over the years and has continued to find roles whether they’re in well-known and recognized projects or in those that don’t manage to gain as much attention but are still worthwhile pursuits that allow her to keep working on her craft and honing her abilities as she’s done over the years. Some fans might recognize her from the canceled Shannara Chronicles, where she played the part of Eretria, one of the Rovers that eventually became important during the course of the story. Following that she’s been staying fairly busy and has been featured on TV and in the movies. To say she’s been effective as an actress is an understatement, but to state that there’s still more room for her to get even better as time goes on is accurate enough.
Some folks are thrust into acting early on and become legends before they’re ready, or before they really know the talent they have, but others such as Ivana tend to take things in a manner that allows them to grow, to learn, and to get better year by year without any undue expectations placed upon them, which promotes a great deal of growth and development that can be far more beneficial in the long run. Lately she’s been working on a few projects that people may or may not know about, but the point is that she’s continued to take her career forward and has also continued to push herself just enough to get paid and to be an impressive actress that people can agree is worth watching. With all the big names and talents in Hollywood these days it’s hard for many people to get noticed in a big way, but those that continue to push forward and not worry too much about their level of fame or the paychecks that they take home are often those that appear to be the happiest. Big paydays are definitely a boon to any actor, but living within your means and simply enjoying what you do is something that too many people tend to miss out on for one reason or another. How Ivana manages is her own business, but it’s kind of obvious that she’s found a way to balance her professional and personal lives in order to bring out the best in both. Those within the acting industry that are capable of doing this are usually those that we don’t hear about that often, either because they have nothing to hide and no huge drama to unfold, or because they have enough people around them to dispel any unwanted rumors. In this case though it does feel that it would be the former.