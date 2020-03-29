Whatever Happened to Jenilee Harrison?

It’s got to be kind of rough to be thought of as the interim replacement for another character, but that was what Jenilee Harrison was for a while when it came to the show Three’s Company. Presented as a clumsy farm girl, Cindy Snow, Chrissy’s cousin, she was good enough to create a lot of gags that were pretty funny since she was accepted as the klutzy blonde that wasn’t exactly a perfect replacement for Chrissy but still managed to fill the gap just well enough until Priscilla Barnes was brought in during the sixth season. Eventually Jenilee would be phased out after a while as her character was finally written off, though Barnes left the show eventually as well. After Three’s Company her career continued on a pretty steady path since she was a guest star on a lot of different shows and had a couple of TV spots that featured her prominently enough to be good for her continued exposure. When you think that she started out as a cheerleader for the LA Rams from 1978 to 1980 it’s easy to think that she was bound to become someone or fade off into an average career since a lot of cheerleaders might go on to do great things but a good number of them live pretty average lives after the NFL as being a cheerleader doesn’t pay much and the notoriety that some of them want doesn’t always come in the ways they desire. Jenilee however managed to push forward with her acting career and has been working at it for decades now.
A lot of her performances are those that a person would have to look up and possibly dig around in the archives to watch, but the fact is that she’s kept herself busy throughout the years and hasn’t been lax when it comes to trying to keep herself relevant to the public. Her net worth might actually surprise you a little bit, but it’s a testament to how hard she’s been working throughout the years and how much she’s been doing to keep herself above water and kept in a lifestyle that a lot of people would likely love to have. A lot of older actors have either kept themselves busy and are still working to this day or have gone on to leave show business in one way or another to live an average existence either because of money issues or poor life choices. Those that are still rich and have done every wrong thing possible are the ones that are kind of hard to figure, while those that have done everything right and are still struggling to be known definitely appear to deserve the kind of attention they’re seeking. For the most part Jenilee appears to have been doing her thing and keeping herself just well enough within the public eye to get paid.
To think that her time on Three’s Company would be one of her most memorable roles is something that some folks might think is kind of saddening since the show was over and done with a while ago, and even if it was and still is that popular it’s not helping many of the people that were in it back then. It’s true that many people will still happily recall the show and the episodes they liked the most, but nostalgia only goes so far. The fact that Jenilee has kept her career moving forward is pretty impressive and a testament to the hard work she’s been putting in for decades now. According to her bio it’s likely that she’s taken some time off recently, well before the pandemic that hit the nation, and seeing how she’s in her 60s currently, the age range at which the risk of contracting the disease is much higher, she’s probably laying low at home at the moment. One thing that’s very obvious at this time when it comes to the older actors that we remember from years ago is that a lot of them are currently at a very high risk when it comes to COVID-19 and the hope is that the lot of them are staying safe and doing what they can to practice social distancing, which of course is still in effect.
Hopefully this pandemic will be over in a matter of a couple of months, but at the moment such a thing is hard to know since the countries that felt this before the US are still taking it easy even if China, where it originated, is starting to see a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Hopefully Jenilee and many others in her age group are doing just fine and will be able to weather the lock down easily enough. At this time it’s a hope that many people will come through this okay.