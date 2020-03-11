Whatever Happened to Jill Jacobson?

Normally I wouldn’t bother with so much of a bio but when it came to looking around for information on Jill Jacobson and finding very little it became necessary to dig something up that was kind amusing to me since you don’t often see this in regards to anyone unless it’s being used as satire. In trying to find out a little more about Jill I ran across her bio and I couldn’t help but share:
Caught between a rock and a hard place, Jill Jacobson is a Jew from Texas. Not red neck enough to stay, but love her a great pair of boots. Upon graduating from the University of Texas in Austin in radio/television/film/performance degree, which means B.S. (or a Bachelor of Science), Jill came to Los Angeles to realize her dream. With a thick Texas accent and large breasts she was cast upon arrival, including such cult hits as the title role in “Nurse Sherri.” After numerous roles including one in Ron Howard’s “Splash,” Jill was cast as sexy private eye, Erin Jones, in CBS’ “Falcon Crest.” She was simultaneously cast as daffy Larue in the syndicated hit “The New Gidget.” After Gidget she went on to star in several television and film roles including the recurring character of Chantal on “Newhart,” roles in both “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and numerous roles in horror and sci-fi including “Quantum Leap,” “Freddie’s Nightmares,” “War of the Worlds,” and the independent cult classic “The Circle.” Other prominent roles include numerous made for television movies, “Murphy Brown,” “Who’s the Boss,” “Uncle Buck,” “Arliss,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Party Down,” and “Hung.” A firm believer in reinventing herself, and staying true to the genre of sci-fi/horror, Jill will be seen as Barbara, the delusional mother from Hell, in the upcoming feature film “Last Look.” On the personal side, Jill’s madly in love with her three dogs, Monte, Cleo and her new baby, Benny. She would do all that she can to urge everybody to adopt a rescue dog instead of purchasing from a breeder. All you have to do is walk through any shelter and you will see every breed, pure or otherwise that will bring love and joy to any family. In fact please adopt two so they have a friend. I love dogs, they give us everything and ask for so little. Stay tuned!
Obviously she’s still acting and hasn’t given up on the business yet, but finding anything really concrete about her apart from the roles she’s taken on and the projects she’s been a part of is kind of tough really. Even finding her age and net worth gives conflicting information since one site decided to state that she was 33 years old, which is kind of ridiculous since she’s been acting since the late 70s, which means she’s either a time traveler or someone really needs to update their site. In fact the bio that I found was amusing enough that it might even be that Jill wrote it herself since she does count being a writer as one of her skills. Given that the bio was likely written a while back it’s easy to see that she’s been promoting herself along with those that have a vested interest in her success, which never hurts but makes one wonder just how successful she was at some points in her career. Her reputation does speak for itself though since she is still working, which is an impressive feat for anyone that has kind of slipped into obscurity just a bit at this point. It’s nothing insulting really since it’s a fact that tends to happen to many actors that have been around for the past few decades. While some might retain their popularity some do manage to slip through the cracks even as they continue to work and impress the right people.
With the utter lack of information on her personal life it would strike me that Jill is a somewhat private person that likes to keep her professional and personal lives separate, which is easy to understand given the fact that many people suddenly become experts in how to live the life of a star once they gain the kind of inside information about a celebrity that makes them believe that they know what’s going on and how a person should behave in any given situation. Jill has obviously done well enough for herself at this point in her career that she hasn’t really needed a million pseudo-psychiatrists telling her that she should do this or that with her life, and that’s impressive to be certain. Whatever she’s done in the past and whatever she’s doing now has worked for her and it’s all too obvious that even if she’s not well-known she’s confident in what works for her.