Whatever Happened to Jill Whelan?

“The Love Boat,” was perhaps one of the biggest hits of its time. Fans loved the show. They still sing the theme song, and it is referenced more often than not on a regular basis. The show made so many people famous, including the lovely Jill Whelan. She was the actress cast as Vicki Stubing, the lovely daughter of Captain Stubing, and her fan base is extensive. However, fans are beginning to wonder what she’s been up to in the years since “The Love Boat,” ended, and we have some answers for her fans about her life since the show.
Jill Whelan’s Early Life
When Jill Whelan was born, no one knew what her life had in store for her. The funny thing about Whelan, though, is that no one can pin down an exact date of birth for the star. The internet is filled with dates, but all we know for certain is that she was born in or around 1968. She was born in Oakland, California, and she grew up with her parents in the area. She began acting when she was just a child. She began auditioning and trying to find work in the early 70s when she was just a little girl. She was able to land roles in a few local productions when she was young. By the time she was 8, her school sent her photo to a talent agency in San Francisco, and she was hired to star in a few local television commercials. That was just the start.
She was the star of a commercial for M&Ms in the late 70s. This role was a big one for her, and she was noticed by some casting directors who gave her a part in a television show that was quickly cancelled. It might not be her big break, but it was her chance to take it all in and learn as much as she could about working in television. She was all of 11 when she was given the role of Vicki in “The Love Boat,” and it was the role that would change her life. She began as a mere guest star, but it didn’t take long for the people in charge to realize the fans of the show loved her, and that’s when they made her a series regular.
After that, she didn’t act much. She had a few small roles here and there, she did a few things in different television shows and even on the news, but she also took the time to focus on her education and a few other things she wanted to accomplish. She graduated from high school in Sherman Oaks, California. She was close friends at the time with actress Laura Dern, who has gone on to act in some of the most pivotal roles in Hollywood. She left her high school graduation and headed straight to England to study English Lit at Guildford College. Following college graduation, she came back to LA. She worked for a while in the event production capacity in New York City. She specialized in events at Madison Square Garden.
What’s Whelan Been Up To?
Since her time on “The Love Boat,” Jill Whelan has been up to a lot. She took over the role of a morning show co-host in Los Angeles in 2013. She’s the co-host of, “The Brian and Jill Show,” and she has showcased her love of comedy in her time on television. She’s also been married a few times since her childhood star days. She married her first husband in 1993. Her husband was Brad St. John. They share a son, but their marriage came to an end in 2001. She later married Michael Chaykowsky. They were wed in 2004, they welcomed her second son in 2006, and they divorced in 2014. She is currently married to Jeff Knapple. You know him from his time as the Denver Broncos Quarterback. They began dating and got married in 2017. They remain married to this day. While Jill Whelan did not make it big as an adult actress following her time as a popular child star, she’s done lovely things with her life. She made her mark on the world, she’s still on television, and she’s living happily with her husband. She has two sons, one a bona fide adult and the other who is a teenager undoubtedly giving her a run for her money considering her first son went through his teen years before social media and cell phones. She might not be the little girl from “The Love Boat,” anymore, but she’s all grown up and doing well for herself.