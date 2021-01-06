Whatever Happened to Jodi Lyn O’Keefe?

Depending on how you’ve seen her in the past your impression of Jodi Lyn O’Keefe might be different than the next person’s since her portrayal of various characters throughout the course of her career has been pretty different depending on what she’s playing in. One obvious role that a lot of people probably remember her from is that of Taylor Vaughan in She’s All That. Taylor was what would be called one of the most popular but also the most uppity women in high school, and as Jodi has even admitted, all of us have likely known at least one Taylor Vaughan in our lives since like it or not, the differences between people are often pronounced enough that someone usually comes off looking like the Taylor, even if they don’t fully realize it. But in real life, it sounds as though she’s nothing like the character, and it’s been seen throughout the length of her career as she’s taken on a number of roles and has even expanded her repertoire to include opening her own clothing and jewelry lines. If you can believe this, she even became a bounty hunter at one time, which is bound to make people laugh since they might not be able to see her taking anyone down. But the truth is that after watching a few of her appearances it’s a little easier to think that she probably earned that license without question.
To this day it would appear that she’s still active in the business, but she hasn’t been seen in anything since 2018 and there are likely a few reasons why, but they’d be guesses at best since it’s apparent that bounty hunting has become the big thing in her life, as have her businesses, as they might be helping her stay afloat. One can easily guess that she might be able to come back to the business at any time since she’s still popular enough among certain crowds thanks to her many appearances and the work she’s done on a few shows that were well-liked by a large number of fans. But whether or not we’ll see her is the question, since there are times when celebrities find other interests and stay away from the screen for a while and in some cases even decide that they’ve had enough of it. While it’s not certain if that will happen this time with Jodi, it’s something to think about, and it’s enough to be happy for her if it does happen since it does appear that she’s found something she enjoys. But until it does happen it’s fun to take a look back at everything she’s done and enjoy some of the more entertaining moments.
The mean-girl role of Taylor is no doubt what a lot of people will think of first since this young woman was kind of a she-devil in the movie and made it clear that if she wasn’t getting her way that no one was going to have a good time. On the flip side, if everything was right in her life then she could care less what happened to others or how they felt. It’s true, a lot of us have probably known at least one or two people like this is in our lives since it does happen on occasion that a person will think that the world owes them something and that their feelings of entitlement are entirely validated for one reason or another. Taylor is a reminder that there are some folks out there that might be popular for various reasons, but they’re downright ugly inside since they either can’t admit to any faults or are just scared to think of what society will think of them should they be outed as someone that doesn’t ‘fit in’. What’s really unfortunate is that the Taylors of this world usually find those that are willing to follow them around and be their ‘friends’ or more likely their sycophants. But the great part of this is that Jodi has admitted to being far removed from Taylor as it was an act, meaning that she’s nothing like the character.
At this time it’s probably best to hope that she’s doing well in her current endeavors since there’s no telling if or when she’ll make a return to the business. If she does then it’s likely that she’ll be welcomed with open arms since she’s proven to be a decent actress and someone that can possibly take on a number of different roles that would be simple enough for her to fit into. For this reason, it’s easy to wonder just why Jodi never reached any higher than the Prison Break show, or why she didn’t have any bigger roles in the movies. It could be that she wanted to stay low-key, but there could be other reasons too.