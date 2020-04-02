Whatever Happened to Jody Watley?

As the CEO of Avitone Recordings, Jody Watley has won multiple Grammy Awards as a songwriter, producer, and singer. To many people, she’s a trendsetting figure whose input has helped shape the music industry with her unique pop classics and videos. Watley was quite famous during her prime, but her current silence and disappearance from the industry keep people asking many questions. Where is she, or what may have happened to her? Well, this post tries to answer this question by looking at the musical career and personal life of Jody Watley.
Early Career Background
Jody Watley began her career in the entertainment industry at a tender age, performing as a professional dancer on Soul Train, a popular television show. As a member of the Shalamar she became one of the architects of pop music in the 21st century. From her “Friends,” an R&B and Rap fusion collabo with Eric B. and Rakim, to her vision-inspired marriage of high street fashion and music in the ’80s. In 1987, Watley signed a solo contract with MCA, releasing her debut, self-titled album, “Jody Watley” that featured hit songs such as “Looking for New Love,” “Don’t You Want Me,” and “Still a Thrill.” Additionally, she pioneered the fusion of underground club culture and jazz that had pop inclinations with unmatched ease across the genres. All this allowed her to forge a template that’s today every artist’s playbook.
Musical Career Development
After winning the Best New Artist Grammy in 1987, Watley’s musical career took a turn and focused more on the future. She began taking inspiration from iconoclasts who commanded the industry by then. Also, she paid more attention to the Chicago native’s electric collections, including Hip Hop, ambient, R&B, spoken-word, drum bass, pop, and jazz, which are built on robust artistic taste and positive vision. Her 1987 “Jody Watley” solo debut was a clear showcase of her songwriting skills and vocal prowess. Besides, this was a beats and grooves dedication to her childhood roots, from the underground joints she used to frequent to “Soul Train” dance stardom. This album gave birth to chart-topping hit singles such as “Looking for New Love.” Launched alongside her famous phrase, “Hasta la Vista,” it became quite popular such that Arnold Schwarzenegger used it in his signature movie, “The Terminator.” Moreover, these three were massive hits that elevated her musical career.
Stymied Momentum and Fallout with Shalamar
Just like any artist who tops music charts, Watley’s career momentum was impeded due to the limited imagination of her label. The two albums, “Affairs of the Heart” released in 1991 and “Intimacy,” published in 1993, exhibited her heightened singing and songwriting prowess. The spoken-word and beat-driven track “When a Man Loves a Woman” were a source of more controversy because they touched on domestic violence and AIDS long before they became vital topics of national interest. Furthermore, her skittish label showed little attention to these albums. But while Watley’s artistic level continued to grow, her label’s lack of support and narrow-minded success definitions hamstrung her efforts. Therefore, this prompted her to abandon the popular R&B group in 1983. Watley based her success definitions on artistic freedom and growth without following what was trending then at that moment.
Reviving Her Career
After quitting Shalamar, Jody Watley opened her label in 1995, known as Avitone Recordings. Here, she worked closely with the industry heavyweights such as producers and visionary remixers, most of whom were her long-time fans. They included famous personalities such as King Britt, Mark de Clive-Lowe, Ron Trent, Peter Harper, Kenny Gonzalez & Little Louie, French Horn Rebellion, 4Hero, and Moto Blanco. Through her never-ending tours, Watley’s global fan base has always remained passionate and grows per each passing day.
Since forming Avitone Records, Watley has managed various albums, including Affection -1995, Flower-1998, Saturday Night Experience-1999, Midnight Lounge-2001, and The Makeover-2006. All these were released exclusively to Virgin Megastore, which became the top Best Seller over all other significant commercial label releases. Jody Watley has continually focused her efforts in her solo musical career and the “Jody Watley feat. SRL” group in the past five years.
SLR features a collection of talented dancers, Choreographers, musicians, and singers, and add a unique vibe and style to Watley’s trademark. Their electrifying live performances and concerts pull large SRO crowds wherever they go across the globe. Using musical influences such as Anderson Paak, Little Dragon, and Kaytranada, they have managed to release soul singles that top the UK charts. These include “The Passion” and “The Mood” remixes by Alex Di Ciò. Her upcoming projects include MCA’s remix project post, Jody Watley: Unplugged, and much more.
Watley’s Career Success and Achievements
Every effort is always authentic and personal, which allows Watley fans to feel and connect honesty with her. According to the pop icon, she does everything distinctively, from her first album to the most recent one. Having gained more experience from decades of music and perfection with every release, Watley has gained international recognition, performing in dynamic concerts and selling millions of records. This career success means that Jody Watley is not about to slow down soon with her quiet influence continuing to shape the history of music.
As per her official website, Watley’s awards and Nominee tally include American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Image Award Nominee, Grammys, and Billboard Life Achievement in Dance Music. In 2016, she was awarded as Billboard’s Greatest Dance Artists of All Time and the Black Music Honors Cross-Over Music Icon in 2017. Besides, she features in the People’s 50 Most Beautiful and Harper’s Bazaar Magazine for America’s 10 Most Beautiful.
Additionally, she was the first woman of color to appear on SPUR, a Japanese fashion magazine. Jody Watley has an impressive record of 32 top ten singles as well as thirteen #one singles in the dance, pop, and R&B music categories for three consecutive decades. As a solo artist, she has managed fifteen top 40 R&B singles from her nine albums exclusive of the Shalamar catalog.