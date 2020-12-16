Whatever Happened to Josie Davis?

It’s amazing how tough it can be to shed an image once it’s been established, and Josie Davis would understand this quite well since the persona she was given for the show Charles in Charge, that of the bookish Sarah Powell, was hard for her to shed when the show ended and it was time to move on. Looking at her career it’s easy to say that she did such a thing, but shaking off that bookish image wasn’t easy since like it or not, fans tend to see their favorite actors as their most prominent characters sometimes. Despite how difficult it is to think that anyone gets stuck in such a mindset, many upon many people tend to blur the line between reality and fantasy and continue to see some actors as the characters that they play, for better or worse. Looking at how her career has turned out though it’s easy to think that she managed to get past that and has continued to do what she enjoys and is successful enough at it that she hasn’t felt the need to answer too many questions about her character from Charles in Charge in recent years. If she has, it could be that some people really haven’t kept up with everything she’s done to date.
She’s had a chance to be a part of a couple of big shows, such as Beverly Hills 90210, Titans, and Stumptown. Her career has been going along in a fairly steady manner as she appears to have slowed down just a bit in terms of her movie career and has focused more on television. The fact is that she’s still moving forward, which is the right direction for any actor since to do anything less is to stagnate and start to miss out on one opportunity after the next. While much of her career is bound up in shows and movies that haven’t been entirely prominent over the years she’s still been hard at it and is still someone that can be easily found if a person knows where to look. She’s also done plenty of guest spots, but if people recognize her then it’s because they’ve been following her career to this point and have noted how much she’s changed in appearance upon getting older. Josie is still quite attractive and she’s still fairly youthful since she’s only in her 40s, but it does feel as though she’s been kind of pushed to the side in favor of new talent and has to work a bit harder in order to really be noticed. It’s either that, or she’s grown content with where she’s at as of now.
That’s not too hard to believe really, since some actors have shown a bit of humility in the past and have realized that their star dimmed a bit a while back. It’s not an admission that they’re washed up, but instead, a way to say that while they’re not the most popular name in show business, they’re still capable of doing what they enjoy even if they’re not bound to star in a blockbuster. Plenty of actors are simply there to act and get paid for it and don’t need all the glitz, the glamour, and the attention. Stating that they don’t need it at all is naive of course, but stating that they don’t appear to need as many accolades as their fellow actors is kind of accurate since some folks get by on very little of this and still manage to do their job. In fact, some actors actually prefer being off the radar of the paparazzi and the multitude of fans since it can give them a much easier and less stressful life. When one considers just how many celebrities deal with overzealous fans and those that are are always trying to get their pictures no matter what they’re doing it becomes hard to think that being a celebrity would be all that great, at least when it comes to dealing with fans. But many upon many actors manage to make it work and Josie has been doing her thing for a while, so one can assume that she’s learned how to deal with it just as well as anyone else.
In terms of her career, it does feel that she’ll keep pushing forward as she has a couple of projects still in production and there’s been no word that she might be thinking of retiring at this point. Being young enough to keep going for another decade or two it’s even possible to think that she might see an upswing in her career at one point, which could be kind of interesting to say the least. Until that time though it’s enough to say that she’s still a prominent face in the business, and will stay that way for a while to come.