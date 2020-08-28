Whatever Happened to Judge Lynn Toler?

For decades, reality court shows have been a big hit in the United States. From Judge Judy to Judge Joe Brown, there’s no shortage of people in bizarre situations looking for some legal intervention. Among the most popular court room shows to hit the airwaves is Divorce Court. The show actually premiered in 1957 but originally had a different format. The show as most people know it, has been running in its current format since 1999. Over the years, we’ve seen several judges come and go, but none have been more memorable than Judge Lynn Toler. She began her time on the show in 2006 and remained the face of the series until March 2020. Now that she has left the show, many of Toler’s fans are curious to know what she has decided to do instead. Keep reading to find out what Judge Lynn Toler has been up to.
Why Did Judge Toler Leave Divorce Court?
Before we get started, it’s important to note that while Judge Lynn Toler does have a legal background as a lawyer, she isn’t actually a judge. Like almost every other TV judge, Toler is an arbitrator. Like a judge, an arbitrator can legal settle disputes between two parties. However, in many states a person can become an arbitrator without going to law school.
Okay, now back to Divorce Court. After more than a decade on Divorce Court, Toler’s exit from the show definitely came as a shock to many of the show’s faithful viewers. Of course, people assumed that the reason for her departure must have been something major, but it was actually quite the opposite. Toler revealed that she simply left because her contract was up. During the renegotiation process, Toler was hoping to convince the network to take the show in a different direction. In 2018, the show began filming at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. While some may have seen the movie as a good opportunity, it drastically changed the look and feel of the courtroom.
Toler wasn’t a fan of the show’s new look and said that it was “too non-traditional” for her. “She also added “Plus, the direction of the show was louder, crazier, goofier. They were pushing one thing. I was pushing another.” Although this certainly marks the end of an era, Toler is grateful for her time on the show.
What Judge Toler Is Doing Now
Her days on Divorce Court may be over, but we haven’t seen the last of Judge Toler on our TV screens. It looks like she isn’t ready to leave the world of reality TV behind completely. Toler is a host on WE TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition where, along with Dr. Ish Major, she helps coach celebrity couples through their relationship problems. Toler, who has been married for over 30 years, offers unique insight into the nitty gritty of what it takes to make a relationship work.
If you’ve seen the show you know that she’s been a great addition. The same passion she brought to Divorce Court is also evident on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Toler seems to be passionate about helping people do introspective work and find true happiness. She is also an advocate against domestic violence and other forms of abuse.
The Future For Judge Toler
Outside of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, it’s unclear exactly what Toler aims to do next, but she isn’t worried at all. Toler has always described herself as being very frugal and says, “I know how to hang on to a dollar,” she said. “I live far beneath my means in Arizona. I downsized from a bigger house three years ago.” Toler continued, “I live in a regular neighborhood and am happy as a pig in slop.” She also said, “I’m a tough chick,” she added. “I’m feeling really good where I am.”
Even though Divorce Court is was Judge Toler is best-known for, it’s not the only thing she’s done. She has also written two books and worked as an adjunct professor at Ursuline College. Toler is also available for speaking gigs which is something she’ll probably start doing much more of now that she has a bit more time on her hands. There is also a chance that we could see her on another court room show. After all, she loved what she did and she was good at it. No matter what Judge Toler decides to do for this next phase of her career, we’ve pretty confident that she will be successful.