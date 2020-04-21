Whatever Happened to Julia Montgomery?

For all the roles she’s taken and all the time she’s been acting Julia Montgomery has certainly had a long a very fruitful career, but there’s one role that a lot of people likely remember for from this picture, Revenge of the Nerds. Betty Childs wasn’t much better than the average jock since she had a serious disdain for nerds and didn’t even want to kiss one at the kissing booth that was held by the Alpha’s and the Pi’s. Of course when Lewis, the nerd that was so infatuated with her, decided to steal her boyfriend Stan’s costume and follow her into the moon room for a bit of naughty time she found out just how much fun a nerd could really be. A lot of people still have an issue with this scene and a great number of those folks would call it rape since Betty didn’t really know who she was with, but it does sound as though Julia was wanting at least some reaction between shock that led into acceptance upon finding out that it was Lewis and not Stan that had just rocked her world. To be fair that would have made sense as it does sound like a serious violation, until one realizes that Betty changed her mind pretty quickly when she thought about how great Lewis had been when it came to the intimate moments. It’s kind of a sticking point for a lot of people since Revenge of the Nerds was and still is a great movie, but it did in fact take advantage of a few scenes that today are seen as highly controversial.
Still, when all is said and done she did come back for the third and fourth Nerds movies, which were straight to video since the quality of the movies started going down by the second one. But apart from that Julia has had quite the career before and after Revenge of the Nerds as she’s been a model and has shown up on quite a few TV shows as well. She’s currently in her late 50s so obviously she was in her early 20s when she played Betty Childs for the first time. That’s a pretty good length of time in the business, especially if she’s still acting and still making her way to various conventions now and again to speak in front of big crowds. In other words she’s proven to be quite the impressive actress just like many women in the industry, though it is fair to say at this point that a lot of people might have to be reminded of who she is.
For those of us that have watched her in one of her best roles, Julia is pretty recognizable even now since she was one of the actresses we grew up watching. Even if she eventually didn’t go on to do much else of note, despite being in so many different projects throughout the years, there’s always that one role to fall back on. It’s more likely than not however that she’s had a great deal of enjoyment in many roles rather than just the one, as asking many actors which movies or TV shows they enjoyed working on the most usually ends up receiving an answer that is something of a surprise since a lot of actors tend to pick something other than what fans thought was their best work. Likely as not Julia would cite something else when talking about her best work since Revenge of the Nerds was pretty much a small amount of commentary on the state of things in the world when it came to nerds and bullies and more satire than anything. The fact that it’s been looked at as such a controversial movie today is kind of amusing really since like it or not there’s nothing people can do about it. But it’s also amusing that there are actors that were in several movies of the time that have suddenly become appalled at what went on in the movies when they had every right to bow out and say no, they wouldn’t do it. Of course there are a million and one excuses and several real arguments as to why such a thing would never happen, but for Julia and many others these movies were still something that managed to keep them around and keep them relevant for a while since it’s how people have remembered them for so long.
It’s also at least a part of how she managed to create and maintain a net worth that’s fairly impressive and has probably kept her very comfortable over the years. People can gripe all the want about older movies and how their content and messages are less than desired, but thankfully there’s not much that anyone can do about them.