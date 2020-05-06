Whatever Happened to Kevin Sussman?

Kevin Sussman is really the kind of guy that steps in when someone needs a certain type of character in a movie or TV show, as this is pretty much his M.O. when it comes to his career. His ability to play the geeky or nerdy type isn’t exactly a downfall as it’s a type of role that a lot of movies have a need for since it offers a kind of balance that rounds out a show or a movie in a way that makes it feel more complete. Kevin has been a guest in a lot of TV shows and has shown up in quite a few movies but as far as being the leading man or being a very important character it’s kind of expected that this isn’t likely to happen, not because he’s not good enough at what he does, but more or less because he really doesn’t feel like the type. It might sound a bit harsh, but there are individuals that are definitely the leading man or woman type, and then there are those that are better off in supporting roles, such as the sidekick or the close second that can’t be ditched so easily. Kevin isn’t either one of those really, but he is someone that exists on the third or fourth tier when it comes to the hierarchy of a TV show or movie, meaning that he’s not the lead, the support, or the character that’s not as important but still needs to be kept in the wings. He’s kind of the guy that’s there when you need him and can be ditched if you don’t, hard as that might be to hear. While it’s not meant as a criticism of his acting, since he can be pretty funny, it’s more or less an observation of where he’s found himself in his career to date.
He’s done quite well for himself as his net worth would indicate, but whether or not people really know who he is remains a question since many people out there are horrible with names when it comes to celebrities, especially given that some of them have mistaken some celebrities for people that might confuse the living hell out of the average movie buff. If Kevin was going to be confused with anyone it might be with Paul Giamatti or a couple of other actors that kind of look like him. But the reality of his position in show business is that he has made it and he is someone that gets called upon, so whether we know that much about him or not is kind of irrelevant since he’s doing his own thing and is doing it well. The fact that a lot of people don’t know that much about him or can’t think of his name isn’t such a big deal since getting to where he’s at is reward enough for what he’s done. It is a little hard to think of why he hasn’t managed to get any bigger throughout the years however since he is a pretty convincing comedian and is someone that could possibly take on bigger and better roles. Sometimes such a decision is up to the actors, but there are times when no matter how hard they try they’re still bound to come up a little short if only because they’re not seen as the right person for this or that role. Looking at his filmography it’s easy to notice that there are a few shows and movies that are something of a big deal that he’s been involved in, but it’s fair to say that he’s usually played a character that’s easily dismissed by the fans unless he happens to be directly in front of the camera and therefore impossible to miss.
A lot of times he’s the guy you can gloss over in movies as he’s there and gone, while other times he’s there and might not even be noticed since there’s another big name actor nearby or someone that might command the attention of the audience. In other words Kevin is the guy that a lot of audience members look past unless he gives them a reason to keep looking and possibly to keep laughing. It definitely sounds like a rough way to go in the acting business, keep them busy and keep them pay attention to you or they’ll turn the other way, but so far he’s done it quite well and has kept it up for a number of years, a little over two decades in fact. Obviously he enjoys what he’s doing and gets enough pleasure out of it to stick around, otherwise it’s fair to say that he might have been gone by now. Sometimes just enjoying your work is about all it takes to make it all work out.