Whatever Happened to Kim Morgan Greene?

It’s fair to assume that when someone asks ‘what happened to so and so?’ it might mean that they passed away or have fallen on hard times. With a lot of people in show business the chances are kind of 50/50 that such a thing has happened, but it’s almost guaranteed that if they pass away we’re going to hear about it since the loss of those that have been under the radar is often noticed if not fully celebrated as much as those that have been outstanding in their field. Rest assured though that Kim Morgan Greene hasn’t fallen on hard times, that we know of, and she’s still alive and kicking and still a part of show business. She’s definitely taken on a different role than acting throughout the years as she has a few directing and producing credits to her name as well, but the list of roles she’s taken on throughout her career are still far greater in number. The thing is that apart from several TV movies and short movies she’s been a guest star a lot of the time and even gone uncredited in a couple of roles in the past. Kim can still be called an alum of show business even if she’s not one of the A-list elite since she has paid her dues and done her time. Seriously, anyone that’s been in show business since the 80s at this point has put in their time and is deserving of at least a moderate amount of respect.
Despite not having a massive net worth she’s made a comfortable living that has allowed her to maintain a lifestyle that many people would still be envious of, though likely as not she’s closer to the average person in terms of said lifestyle than many actors in this day and age. Whether or not that really matters to her isn’t known, but it’s easy enough to see that she’s been enjoying what she’s doing since she’s been around since 1983. Some might want to say that of course she is since she’s still getting a paycheck, meaning that she’s only there to get paid and might not really enjoy her lot in life. Again, it’s hard to say, but there is one thing that can be said about an individual that sticks with a career for so long, and it’s that deep down they have at least a little love for it no matter that it might be said to be just routine and nothing else that keeps them going back. The thing with acting is that it’s hardly ever routine since each role brings about a new challenge that has to be met and a new situation that has to be understood. There might be parts of the process that are routine, but even then it would sound as though it’s not the kind of routine that keeps a lot of people at their jobs for over thirty years and counting.
That kind of time devoted to any career could be called slavish devotion or a true and abiding love for what a person is doing, and a lot of times in acting it’s more likely to be the latter since the former is what drives a lot of people out of show business as they come to hate the politics of it all and the continual difficulties that arise when someone steps out of line, or is perceived to. It’s easy to look at the lives of celebrities and think that they have it good, which they do in fact a lot of times, but it’s also important to realize that if the love for the career isn’t there then it’s usually time to move on and count one’s losses or change the game up in a way that will shake up everything and everyone around them. So far in her career it would appear that Kim has been going along and getting along since there don’t appear to be any huge controversies that are attached to her name, which is a big bonus for any actor since it doesn’t take much to ruin a reputation. So far things have been pretty smooth sailing it would appear for Kim, as her time in the business has been more or less moderate and not plagued by anything that might have been embarrassing enough for her to seek a place to hide until everything blew over.
In fact she’s still at work and is a part of the Broadway Theater Project at this time, serving as a veteran actor and choreographer for new and upcoming talent. It’s usually pretty nice to see people transition from one part of the entertainment industry to another, especially when they’re proven to be good enough to make it work. As of now we can only wish her continued fortune and the best of luck.