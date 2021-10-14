Whatever Happened To Leanna Creel?

Even though Saved by the Bell only lasted for four seasons, it is still remembered as one of the most iconic TV shows of the 90s. However, when people talk about the series and its unforgettable characters, Tori Scott is sometimes left out of the discussion. Portrayed by Leanna Creel, Tori joined the series in its final season. Her character was added so that Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) wouldn’t be the only girl on the show after Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley decided to leave. Tori was a tough biker chick who also had a soft side and ended up developing a thing with Zack. Even though Tori was only on the show for 10 episodes, Leanna Creel’s portrayal was masterful and fun to watch. However, when the show ended in 1993, she didn’t reprise her role on
Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Leanna faded from the spotlight. If you’ve been wondering what became of her, you certainly aren’t alone. Keep reading to find out what happened to Leanna Creel after Saved by the Bell.
Leanna’s Acting Journey
Leanna was born and raised in Los Angeles. However, despite growing up near Hollywood, Leanna didn’t grow up wanting to become an actress. Instead, it was something that she ended up falling into during high school. At the time Leanna, who is an identical triplet, was cast for some opportunities with her sisters, Monica and Joy. The three worked together on two made-for-TV movies, The Wonderful World of Disney: Parent Trap III and Parent Trap: Hawaiian Honeymoon, both of which were released in 1989. By the time 1992 rolled around, she already had a handful of roles under her belt. However, all of her previous roles had been minor guest appearances. She found out about the opportunity for Saved by the Bell through one of the show’s casting agents and she decided to take him up on the opportunity. While filming Saved by the Bell, Creel was also a student at UCLA where Elizabeth Berkley also attended at the same time. The money that Leanna made from the show helped her cover the cost of tuition. Leanna graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history in 1993. Even though it’s been nearly 30 years since she played Tori Scott, Leanne will always look back on that experience with fond memories.
Where Is Leanna Now?
When Leanna landed the role in Saved by the Bell, many people probably expected that it would open the door for lots of other great roles. However, Leanna had something different in mind for her future. She has only made a handful of small on-screen appearances since playing Tori, and that’s exactly how she likes it. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she decided to stay at UCLA for graduate school. In 1996, she graduated with an MFA in animation and producing. From there, she decided that she wanted to focus her attention on telling stories from the other side of the camera. She has written, directed, and produced several projects over the years. However, it’s been a while since she’s worked on anything new. In 2010, she founded a company called Creel Studios. According to her LinkedIn profile, “Creel Studio is both a creative agency and a full service production company. We work with clients to develop strategic multi-platform content and then execute it in-house. We specialize in luxury lifestyle content for resorts, wineries and real estate companies.” On top of work in the entertainment industry, Leanna has also ventured into the real estate world. Most recently, she co-founded an app called Vuse that is designed to help real estate agents create branded content.
Leanna’s Personal Life
Leanna’s career isn’t the only thing she has to be proud of. She has also had a lot of great things happen in her personal life. In the summer of 2008, she married Rinat Greenberg not long after California legalized same-sex marriages. The couple has two children together, but it looks like Leanne prefers to keep her personal life fairly low-key. Although she has a profile on Instagram, it is currently set to private. The fact that she only has 520 followers makes it clear that she doesn’t accept every request she gets.
What’s Next For Leanna?
At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Leanna has any entertainment projects in the works. That is likely because she’s focusing all of her attention on the Vuse App. However, I highly doubt that we’ve seen the last of Leanna whether it be on our screens or behind the camera. If you’re a fan of hers, you’ll be happy to know that Leanna sells personalized video shoutouts on Cameo for $44.