Whatever Happened to Lisa Edelstein after House?

For more than five years, Lisa Edelstein was a fixture in the popular TV series, House. Her character, Dr. Lisa Cuddy, was well-known for being smart and ambitious. As the Dean of Medicine at Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, Dr. Cuddy was at the top of her game. However, Dr. Cuddy left the show during the seventh season, and many fans have wondered what Lisa Edelstein has been up to since she traded in her fictional white coat for other opportunities. Since Lisa was such a big part of the show, many viewers were upset by her departure and even nearly a decade after the show’s last episode there are many people who wonder what ever became of one of their favorite cast members. Continue reading to find out what happened to Lisa Edelstein after she left House.
Why Did Lisa Edelstein Leave House?
OG House fans will remember that Lisa actually left the show one year before it ended. Her departure was a big loss to the show and many viewers felt it simply wasn’t the same without her. As with many other similar situations, Lisa’s decision to part ways with the series stemmed from contract negotiations. Apparently, House was initially only supposed to air for seven seasons which is why Lisa’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season.
When the show was brought back for an eighth season, it was operating with a limited budget which meant that Lisa was offered less money than she’d received previously. Initially, there was talk that she would still be returning, but things didn’t go as planned. Unfortunately, she and the network simply couldn’t come to an agreement and she chose to leave. In an interview with TV Line shortly after making her decision Lisa said. “It was very sad and very disappointing and a really difficult decision to make. But ultimately I felt like it was the best thing for me to do for myself and for my business”. Almost immediately after leaving, Lisa decided to take a recurring role on The Good Wife. Unfortunately, however, the role on The Good Wife lasted for just three episodes.
What Has Lisa Been Up To Since 2011?
Being on a long running series is every actor’s dream come true, but sometimes these opportunities can negatively impact people’s careers. Once a person gets known for playing a specific character, casting directors and fans have trouble seeing them as anything else. The good news is that this hasn’t appeared to be the cast for Lisa. In fact, her experience has actually been quite the opposite. After leaving house and appearing on The Good Wife Lisa continued to work consistently.
Her next big opportunity came in 2013 when she was cast with a recurring voice role in the animated series The Legend of Korra. The following year she earned a starring role in the series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and she remained on the show until it ended in 2018.
That same year, she got the chance to return to the world of medical dramas with a recurring role on The Good Doctor. Most recently, she has been in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method in which she plays a character named Phoebe who struggles with an addiction to pills.Most notably, however, is the fact that Lisa will be returning to Fox in 2021 with a role in the series 9-1-1: Lone Star which is a spin-off of 9-1-1. Lisa’s character will be the ex-wife of Owen Strand (Rob Lowe).
Lisa has also gotten some experience working behind the scenes, too. She made her directorial debut in 2018 when she directed an episode of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce as well as a short film called Unzipping which she also wrote. She wrote and directed another short film in 2019 called Lulu.
What’s Going On In Lisa’s Personal Life?
Lisa’s career isn’t the only area of her life that has seen lots of changes since her time on House. In 2014, Lisa married an artist named Robert Russell.Lisa and Robert currently live in the Los Angeles area and they seem to be thoroughly enjoying life. Outside of work, Lisa enjoys spending time outdoors and using her social media platforms to raise awareness to the causes she believes in.
With things going well for Lisa in her personal and professional life, I think it’s safe to say that her decision to leave House early hasn’t impacted her career in a negative way. If you’re a fan of her work, there are still plenty of opportunities to see her do her thing.