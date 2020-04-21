Whatever Happened to Lisanne Falk?

Lisanne Falk is yet another name that was popular back in the 80s since she managed to get herself booked for a number of roles that ended up being rather popular back in the day, but her career didn’t make it that far into the 2000s before she retired. At one point in her career she was the type of young woman that was looked at as attractive, sexy, and likely had a big future moving forward. But as a lot of actors have found out their careers took a different turn after the 80s and then even more so after the 90s as things kept changing in the entertainment industry and a lot of names started dropping off. It’s hard to say why she retired but it’s easy to think that like so many others she was getting to the point that it was better to take herself out of the business instead of having her name fade away into total obscurity as has happened to some folks. Looking back at her career, which ended upon her retirement more or less in 2002, it’s easy to think that Lisanne didn’t really make a huge impact, but she left behind some good memories at least that people will be able to remember and possibly look on now and again when they feel the need.
The movie Heathers is likely her biggest and greatest legacy since it details a big problem, well, more than one problem that society still has to deal with today. The desire to be a part of the popular crowd, to be seen as someone worth noticing, and the depression that a lot of teenagers feel at certain points in their lives is still a huge reality that the movie covered in a very odd but relevant manner since if one has been paying attention, way too many young folks have been acting out in ways that are highly disturbing since when it comes to suicide, mass killings, and just trying to express yourself in a way that people will understand, the movies and real life are too much in sync at times to be believed. Heathers might have played things up a bit more than they needed to be at times to be entertaining but the movie definitely went full ahead into a subject that many people find absolutely pertinent when it comes to teenagers. Whether Lisanne was proud of that and her involvement in the movie or not is hard to know but looking at it from an entertainment standpoint, the movie was something different and altogether kind of disturbing, but also memorable in a very big way.
Lisanne did her time in movies and on TV but somehow never really caught on as the next big thing or even someone that would be headed into the future as a person to watch. It might sound crass and cynical to say, but she did what she could to hang on throughout her career and by the early 2000s she made up her mind to simply walk away. Likely as not she had her own reasons and they were sound enough to respect, but there is a lot of evidence that despite a few good roles here and there she didn’t really connect with the fans in a big way that might have made it a little more possible for her to stick around. These days it’s hard to say what Lisanne is up to since there’s not a lot of information on her, just as there isn’t a lot on quite a few individuals that have come and gone in the span of a couple of decades. In a way it’s almost as though they hung on for the ride just long enough to get what they wanted out of it, or what they could, and were gone by the time the dust settled. Some folks from the 80s and 90s that have retired managed to do quite well and took a different route towards their fortune and fame away from show business, and in fact some are still around the business but don’t have as much to do with it other than in a peripheral sense. Lisanne just appears to have fallen off the map in some regards since as of 2002 there really wasn’t much word of her at all.
She does maintain a presence on social media however so it is possible to see what she’s up to and what she might be doing, though the safe bet is that unless there’s a good reason for her to come back and a great enough enticement, there’s not a big chance that we’ll see her back on screen any time soon. But hey, I’ve been wrong plenty of times before in the past, so being wrong once again wouldn’t be too disappointing in this case.