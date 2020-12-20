Whatever Happened to Luis Daniel Ponce?

Sad as it might sound, one reason, besides celebrity status, that any star stays in the news has a lot to do with one controversy or another that they find themselves embroiled in for one reason or another. Typically, if the controversy is about them or labels a celebrity as one of the big names attached to it, they’ll continue to stay in the headlines for a while since they’ll be a person of interest to gossip-mongers and tabloids for a while to come. But despite the fact that this has excluded him from a lot of public notice, Luis Daniel Ponce hasn’t been a part of any huge controversies or issues that might have kept him around and in the news for years on end. This is a good thing though, which means it’s not going to get as much coverage since as it’s been seen, good news doesn’t tend to get as much coverage as bad news or gossip since it doesn’t sell as well to the average consumer. But on the upside, it does mean that Luis has been keeping his nose clean so to speak, and hasn’t been doing anything too incredibly stupid over the years since he retired. Luis said goodbye to show business after his last appearance in 2006 in The Black Dahlia, as he wanted to focus on his family and other business ventures.
One might feel that it’s kind of rare to see an actor simply walk away from the business on good terms, and they’d be right in some since considering that a lot of actors that have come and gone over the years have usually been noticed because of controversy of some sort, while others have refused to leave even when they start turning consecutively bad movies one after the other. The trick appears to be that if a person is on a roll and turning out great movies that people want to watch they can stay at the top for quite a while, even if their movies start to tank. Of course, the opposite of that is to keep cranking out such awful movies that people can’t help but watching them since they want to see just bad the movies really are. It’s a weird kind of balance, but it works in a way and it keeps people entertained, so it’s something that’s continued for as long as the entertainment industry has existed. Luis was lucky, he got out of the business without any huge issues floating around and he managed to keep a reputation that might not have been that well known but was still sound enough that he could eventually amass thousands of followers on social media.
Banking on whatever fame he once had probably isn’t all that possible, but the fact is that he did get out of the business and he did make something of himself as he’s taken on more than one business venture since retiring from show business. Plenty of people have something going on the side, especially those that are still in the entertainment business, and it’s a smart idea since there’s no way to know just how things are going to turn out once their acting days are done if such a time comes. There are actors that will no doubt be on set up until they can’t function any longer, while there are those that are actively trying to get and can’t find a way to make a suitable exit. Luis didn’t really have to worry about that too much since it’s likely that his departure didn’t come with a lot of fanfare, as he was kind of a middling talent at that point and had already made his reputation and seen it dwindle over the years leading to his retirement. To be fair, he was a known actor in his time, but it’s also accurate to state that if asked, many people would likely offer a look of confusion as to who he is, or was when it came to TV and movies. There are many current actors and former actors that have been more or less forgotten by a lot of people no matter what they’ve put into the business since they were either great or good at one point and then kind of faded out as they started to guest star on other shows, or weren’t that great, to begin with.
Luis had his time in the spotlight, that much is obvious, but he decided to step down from the life and create something for himself and his family that would likely be a little more stable and could possibly take care of them in the years to come. While it’s entirely possible for actors to make comebacks and wow the audience again, some folks make the choice to move on and find another path.