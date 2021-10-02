Whatever Happened to Madolyn Smith?

Madolyn Smith is not a name that’s been in the press much in the new millennium, but that does not diminish the fame the young actress had during the peak of her career. She’s most well-known for her roles in 1980s movies, and her fans have been fans despite her lack of recent work. She’s famous for her role in the 1980 cult classic, “Urban Cowboy,” alongside John Travolta her 1984 work in “The Year We Make Contact,” and the 1986 film, “Funny Farm,” among many other roles. Her career was vibrant throughout the 80s and into the early 90s, but she fell off the map before 1995 rolled around. Where did Madolyn Smith go? What’s she been doing the past 30-odd years? We’ve got all that for you right now.
Her Early Life
Madolyn Smith was born on April 21, 1957. She was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she led a quiet life she didn’t often talk about. We know very little about her life as a child or even as a teen. Perhaps she simply never discussed it, or perhaps she didn’t feel it was anyone’s business and she chose to very carefully keep the details of her life to herself. Either way, the world has done a lovely job respecting her privacy. When she was old enough to go to college, she enrolled in courses at the University of Southern California. We don’t know if her proximity to Hollywood in college is the reason she went into the business or if she always knew she’d do it and simply wanted to go to college close to it. She hit it big in 1980 when she worked with the very famous John Travolta in “Urban Cowboy,” and things only kept looking up from there. Though her role opposite John Travolta – who was not yet the Hollywood star he would quickly become after this movie and his work on “Grease,” alongside Olivia Newton-John – was a small one, it was one that got her noticed in a big way by the people who cast characters for television and movie roles in Hollywood.
She was a huge success afterward, even though her career only lasted about a decade and a half. She did well, and her fans remember her bigger roles following this movie in the early 80s. She worked with famous actresses and actors such as Lily Tomlin and the hilarious Steve Martin in “All of Me,” and she was even compared to Tomlin in her delivery and ability to get her point across while still being likable to fans. Her final role was in 1994. She took a role as a character by the name of Mackenzie King on a show called “Due South,” on which she appeared in one episode. Prior to her last role, she appeared in four episodes of a 1993 television series called “Class of ’96”. She married her husband, a famous hockey player in 1988. His name is Mark Osborne. They are still married to this day, and they’ll celebrate 33 years of marriage in 2021. Together, they have two children. Their daughters are Abigail and Eliza.
Where is She Now?
Her life in the 80s and 90s was a busy one. She was an actress, a new wife, she would go on to have two little girls, and she was working regularly. During the time she was most famous and working regularly, she starred in more than 20 films and television roles. She worked with some of the best of the best in Hollywood, and she made a big name for herself. Her last role was in 1994, however, and it appears she decided to put an end to her career in Hollywood after the fact. While she continued to do her work under her maiden name, it appears she’s taken her husband’s name, and she kept her maiden name as a middle name. Madolyn Smith has managed to keep her life as private as possible since her departure from Hollywood, but she seems to have stayed close. It appears she currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband. He’s a devout Christian who spends his time working on his ministry through coaching in Christian camps, and they spend a lot of time with their daughters. Her life has remained private to the utmost degree. She does not appear to have any social media pages, and she doesn’t do interviews. From what we can ascertain, she’s managed to successfully remove herself from the public interest and live a life that is private and very much to her own liking. Good for her.