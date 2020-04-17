Whatever Happened to Mandy Ingber?

Judging from this picture of Mandy Ingber in Teen Witch you’d likely think that she has a lot of attitude on screen but perhaps not quite so much off of it, but that actually doesn’t appear to be the case since Mandy is a very strong and opinionated woman that’s done quite a bit in her life and has been successful at it as well. Her time as an actress didn’t last all that long compared to some but it did give her a boost throughout her life as she went on to become an author and a yoga instructor at one point, going so far as to teach several celebrities when it came to yoga. Needless to say hers has been a name around Hollywood and she’s been known largely because of what she’s contributed to the lives of various stars. She’s managed to show up in several movies and TV shows during her time in the business and has obviously stuck around it enough to enjoy the spoils that have come her way as she simply found another way to make the business work for her. When you take into account just how many people might not act any longer but still have some connection to show business you might get the feeling that they decided to explore another niche that could help them out, and you’d be right. Since she was introduced to yoga at a younger age Mandy decided to use it to her advantage and has created quite the buzz within certain Hollywood circles as a result.
She’s definitely a good example of what can happen if one takes advantage of a good business opportunity where a niche exists that they can fill. Yoga is undoubtedly a popular way to stay in shape and to relax and while it can be quite expensive it’s also something that would be a big draw for several Hollywood celebrities that absolutely need to stay in shape and might even find it trendy. As a result Mandy has found her place and has definitely been making bank on it as she’s accrued an impressive net worth that has allowed her to live pretty comfortably for quite a while now. That’s not too bad for someone whose name you likely can’t remember from the movies or TV. Given that she’s been out of the main spotlight for a while at this point it’s fair to say that a lot of people might need to look her up if they wanted to find anything out, or they could look up her yoga site and possibly see if they’re interested.
Stating that she’s a completely memorable individual from the 80s and 90s would be kind of a lie since like many that came from that era she had her chance at the time and while she did make an impression it wasn’t a lasting one that stuck with a lot of people. The impression that has stuck is the one that’s the most recent and has to do with her current place in the world as a yoga instructor. As an actress she didn’t exactly make it big a lot of the time and had to settle for supporting roles and bit parts that a lot of people have had to take on over the years, filling in as best friends and extras here and there as the story requires. But there is something to be said for individuals that take on such parts, they’re typically willing to do this just to be a part of something bigger, something that doesn’t necessarily need them but still utilizes their talents in some way that is far better than just being ignored as a nobody. Mandy did in fact get in there and star next to some of the biggest names in the business at the time and she was given a chance to make something of her career. But as it tends to happen sometimes plans don’t always work out and she had to find another way to make herself known, which she did in a very useful and lucrative way.
Actors from the past several decades aren’t always going to get the notice that they might want, but there are quite a few of them that have made peace with that since their careers either didn’t go all that well or they found something else to focus on. Sometimes it’s good enough to have been there and done that then to stick around and talk about the glory days when in truth there were some good roles and some that didn’t bear mentioning. Those that are successful or at least satisfied with what they’ve done are the ones that tend to move on and find something else, much as Mandy has done.