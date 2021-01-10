Whatever Happened to Margaret Langrick?

If you don’t remember Margeret Langrick, who goes by Maggie now, it’s not hard to think why since she was only in the business for a little over a decade until she stepped away in favor of other interests. One of the movies she might be known best for is Harry and the Henderson’s, but in a career lasting only 11 years, it’s kind of hard to think that anyone would be able to remember her that well since as of 1996 she stepped away from show business and is currently running her own company called LifeTree Media Ltd. That’s kind of how things go in show business though since there are dozens of stories, if not more, that end up with someone leaving, someone getting in trouble, or someone just plugging along and getting lost in the mix at some point. Those that were born after the 90s probably don’t know anything about her since her career ended before they were even around to enjoy it. But on top of that, and without offense, it does feel as though, her one award aside, she wasn’t considered to be quite that big of a deal in Hollywood. She made it without any doubt and she earned her spot, but that and a dollar might buy a person a bag of chips at the local convenience mart.
It’s a cynical way to approach anyone’s career, but at this point, one can only hope that Maggie is doing what she enjoys and what brings her success, but in terms of her time in show business it feels as though she was stuck in several movies and projects that were meant to be something special but didn’t exactly hit the highest notes possible when it came to showing just what she could do and how great her potential might have been. This is the business though, as it’s often said, and those that get there have only completed one giant hurdle since sticking with it and finding a way to get people to pay attention year in and year out is another massive hurdle that people have to figure out how to handle. It’s easy to give credit to Maggie since she apparently did try to stick it out for a while and managed to rack up a decent filmography in her time, but when she left it does feel as though she might have simply figured that this was no longer the life for her and that she was better off doing something else with her time.
She did earn one award for her role in My American Cousin, which was her debut, but apart from that, she did get nominated a few times and then began to fade out as the years continued to roll on. The struggles and challenges that many actors feel as they continue along their career is something that many people might never know about unless they get to see a documentary on one actor or another, and even then it’s not entirely accurate since each actor’s experience is different than the next, and those that have harder lives than others tend to get noticed far more than others since people happen to love stories of drama and hardship. In fact, it’s been seen a couple of times throughout history that people in show business have attempted to make their lives out to be harder than they actually were in order to get more people to follow them simply because they appear as a greater inspiration and are held up as paragon’s of virtue that people want to be like. It doesn’t sound as though this was the case with Maggie, as she put her head down and continued to act throughout the course of her career, moving from one role to another as she eventually decided to walk away. It would be great to say that her time spent in the business made her such a big star that she was remembered by a massive number of people, but there’s a reason why some names don’t get big and some actors aren’t remembered as much, and it has a lot to do with the kind of impact they have while they’re still on the scene.
Some manage to leave their mark in a way that people won’t forget, while others fail to become even a whisper on the wind when it comes to show business. That’s cruel in a way, but it’s true since those that are remembered the most tend to be those that did something that was memorable and did it more than once in the course of their career. While Maggie did make her mark, it’s the type that people will have to seek out and gain a bit of perspective on to really recognize as something that’s deserving of any type of respect. As of now, it’s a hope that she found something that she enjoys.