Whatever Happened to Mary Gross?

Just looking her Mary Gross really does appear to be the kind of woman that wouldn’t raise her voice or even attempt to be confrontational if she could avoid it, and that’s kind of the character she played in quite a few of her roles since it definitely worked. As a comedian and an actress however she’s been absolutely great throughout her career and while some folks might not recognize her as easily it could be due to that same quality since on her own she stands out quite easily, but when surrounded by other actors and stronger personalities she really needed to be introduced or given a part that was pertinent to the main story so that she could actually shine a little brighter. That being said she’s still someone that’s fairly easy to remember once you delve into her filmography and find out just why she’s been important in her own way. She is an SNL alum after all and while that might not mean as much as it used to she was a part of the 7th season of the show, which was lucky to air since the 6th season nearly tanked it. But even on SNL she was kind of underrated for what she did since it took other personalities to really make her shine in a big way. Her brother, renowned actor Michael Gross, is just about as opposite as could be with his characters as he went on screen and stood out in a big way as his larger than life persona, especially that of Burt Gummer from the Tremors movies, managed to get him the kind of attention that Mary could have easily had but somehow just missed out on.
Her list of appearances is very impressive really since she’s played a lot of minor parts and has taken on other roles that showcased her in a much bigger way. And yet for all that there are likely a lot of people that might have to take a second look at her to really think of where they’ve seen her before and why she’s a name worth remembering. Others might have been too young to remember or just haven’t seen anything with her in it to really care that much, which is saddening really since she has been a welcome addition to many movies with her soft tone and unassuming manner. If you can recall she played Charlie’s teacher in The Santa Clause, though her role was very limited and as you can probably guess was heavily overshadowed the moment Tim Allen started to speak. That’s how a lot of her career appears to be like however since she hasn’t really been the strongest voice in the room even when hers is supposed to be the most predominant. Some people just don’t have a loud voice and don’t project themselves as much others and it shows in a big way when this kind of thing happens. But what Mary didn’t have in terms of presence, she made up for in persistence since she kept coming back over and over again and what she lacked in strength she made up for by showing up in one show, one movie after another. She retired from acting in 2012 and as of right now it’s kind of hard to say what she’s doing since there’s not a lot of information to be had on her when it comes to the internet. Odd isn’t it, how a resource that can be used to find someone from miles away is so limited when it comes to information? Obviously it has more to do with how much information a person is willing to give out, which in this day and can be a double-edged sword when one really thinks about it.
But for the past 8 years it’s nice to think that Mary has lived a quieter life that she’s likely enjoyed and has been able to go at her own pace instead of having to hustle for one role after another so often. That’s definitely the one thing that a lot of people tend to miss when talking about celebrities, the fact that they do have to hustle for gigs just as much as other people try to hustle for their jobs. It’s hard to really equate a job that makes thousands to millions of dollars with a job that makes minimum wage, but once an actor steps in front of the cameras and shows that they do have what it takes to make it in the business, as Mary did at one point, it becomes a constant need to do more, to get more, and to prove that they’re worth more. While some stick around continue to show what they’re worth, others tend to get tired of it after a while and just want to slow down and ease back. Hopefully in Mary’s case this is what she’s been able to do.