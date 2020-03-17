Whatever Happened to Mathieu Kassovitz?

The name Mathieu Kassovitz might not mean a lot to some people but there are moments in some movies that people just can’t get out of their heads like this one above from The Fifth Element. it wasn’t much of anything really, just a scene out of a movie that was otherwise okay for the time and kind of odd otherwise, but for one reason or another this part happened to stand out just a bit and required some discussion. It turns out that Mathieu Kassovitz isn’t just a glorified extra but has actually directed, produced, and written several movies that have gained him quite a bit of attention over the years. His successes have been quite noteworthy over the years and he’s even been called a ‘white Spike Lee’ which is kind of an odd thing to say in his opinion since Spike Lee has been called the ‘black Woody Allen’ in the past. However it happens though Mathieu has been in the business long enough to have seen and done a few things that have been very noteworthy and even gain him the kind of exposure and notoriety he wants. Like many actors though he’s also been highly opinionated and has managed to speak up and speak out about things that have bothered him or that he finds controversial.
A lot of times when we hear the term ‘controversial’ in the vicinity of anyone in show business there’s a general feeling that it’s bound to be more interesting since the lives of celebrities somehow are taken as being more interesting than anyone else’s. Mathieu hasn’t been too shy about his words in the past and has really dug in his heels when talking about politics. He obviously isn’t the first and won’t be the last celebrity to discuss politics, but like any of them he definitely wants his say and he will definitely say what he wants, when he wants, and no one is going to stop him. Perhaps that’s the biggest issue when it comes celebrities and politics, how some of them push their views to the people in a manner that makes it sound as though people should listen rather than take their opinions as that, opinions. In any case it does sound as though Mathieu is among the many that likes to have his own opinions concerning politics, though whether he cares or not if people follow what he says is hard to say.
According to an interview with Helen Barlow of SBS, Mathieu is actually quite the talented man as he’s easily been around long enough to have seen things change and to adapt accordingly. From one movie to another he’s been able to take on the challenge of coming up with new ideas, incorporating them, and making it possible for people to believe in what he’s doing to the point that he’s been seen as something of a visionary to some and a very capable actor others. For those that don’t know him so well it might be time to go out and take a look at what he’s done and figure out why he’s so popular and what he’s done to maintain his career to this point. One thing about acting is that there are plenty of people in the industry and the chances of finding one that’s any good and worth the hype is sometimes seen as a serious challenge, but there are always those out there that are capable of surprising a person since they are good at what they do but don’t always get the most attention when it comes to making it happen. Mathieu is without any doubt a skilled actor and has been at his craft since the late 70s when he first got his start. Many actors dream about becoming a director, and several try their hand at writing or become a producer, but a good number of them don’t ever find that much success at every turn. So far Mathieu isn’t exactly a household name around the world but he has gained a great deal of attention in some parts and is lauded as one of the more entertaining individuals to watch since he’s been around so long and knows his stuff.
His role in The Fifth Element, as shown above, is basically a minute of just being kind of a goofy mugger that doesn’t know how to operate his own weapon and is backed down easily by a former soldier that has a weapon ready at hand. But somehow the scene just works in such a way that it fits in perfectly with the movie and doesn’t challenge the audience too much but also gives them something to laugh at for a few brief seconds before moving on to the next point of the story. If anything it was a nice moment that used Mathieu as comic relief.