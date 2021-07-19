Whatever Happened to Michael Blair from My 600lb Life?

Since its premiere in 2012, My 600-Lb Life has documented dozens of people’s weight loss journeys. While all of the stories have been special, there have been some cast members that have stuck with viewers long after their time on the show was over. Michael Blair is one of those people. Michael appeared on the show in 2021. When viewers were introduced to him, he weighed almost 610 pounds and his weight had started to effect his daily life. Even though he was still able to get up and move around, he couldn’t do much else. His body was in constant pain and he had several rashes that made him feel embarrassed. Michael knew that if he didn’t change his habits, he might not be around much longer. He decided to seek the help of well-known bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now).
Unfortunately for Mike, complications from a car accident made it more difficult than usual for him to be a good candidate for gastric bypass surgery. Still, he wanted to follow Dr. Now’s weight loss plan. Dr. Now informed him that be may be able to undergo weightless surgery if he lost 150 pounds, but by the end of the episode he hadn’t reached that goal. Since the show aired, lots of people have wondered if Michael has been able to make more progress in his weight loss journey. Keep reading to find out what happened to Michael Blair after his episode of My 600-Lb Life.
Michael’s Story
As with most of the other people who have been featured on My 600-Lb Life, Michael’s unhealthy relationship with food began as a coping mechanism. Michael had a very difficult upbringing which included abandonment and sexual abuse. Initially, Michael felt that gaining weight would stop him from being desirable to predators, so he purposely over ate. By the time he was 14 years old, he weighed 250 pounds.
Due to his size, Michael became a target for bullies. He turned to food for comfort which only continued to perpetuate the cycle. Michael was almost 500 pounds by the time he graduated from college. He attempted to get active and lose weight through martial arts training, which became a good outlet for him and also introduced him to his wife. After the couple married, they had two children. However, his food addiction continued to be an issue for him.
He and his wife eventually decided that they wanted to get weight loss surgery, but being in a car accident left him with an injury that made the procedure very dangerous. Once Michael knew he probably couldn’t have gastric bypass, he fell into a state of depression. Fortunately, he had a very strong support system in his wife and she was dedicated to helping him get back on track. Not only did she help Michael with daily tasks, but she also motivated him to want to make permanent changes in his life. As we’ve seen with other people on the show, however, staying committed to losing weight is always much easier said than done.
How Is Michael Doing Now?
Many of the people who have been on My 600-Lb Life have been very open about how things have gone for them after the show. Some of the have even appeared on talk shows, podcasts, and done public speaking arrangements.
Unfortunately, however, Michael has not yet provided a clear update on where he is in his weight loss journey. As a result, we don’t know exactly how much weight he’s lost or if he’s been able to undergo weight loss surgery. Since his episode was relatively recent, he is probably still under contract with TLC and now allowed to share much information. A specific update will probably be shared as an episode of My 600-Lb Life: Where Are They Now? That being said, Michael has been pretty active on his Facebook page, so we know that he at least seems to be doing well. In a photo from June 2021, Michael’s face appears to look a little slimmer but his whole body isn’t in the shot.
Since Michael made it very clear that he wants to be able to live his life to the fullest, we can only hope that he is doing what he needs to in order to reach that goal. He wants to be around for his wife and kids as long as possible and he is tired of feeling trapped and embarrassed by his body. Hopefully Michael will eventually get the happy ending he’s been looking for.