Whatever Happened to Michael Stoyanov?

It would be kind of interesting to see who remembers Michael Stoyanov at this time since he’s been around long enough to be recognized and to have made his own mark on show business, small as it is by comparison to many others. To be fair he’s still around since he’s been on the show Billions and he’s taken part in The Blacklist as well. So to be honest he’s not a has-been, but he is someone that might have to look around for roles a little more than others at times, even if it’s obvious that he does manage to find them. But it is kind of easy to think that a lot of people are still going to associate him with Blossom more often than not since that’s where a lot of his fame came from. He did have a brief appearance on Married…With Children, like a lot of other people did, but throughout his career, he’s had a few roles that a lot of people may or may not have known about. The point is that he’s far from done.
Saying that he’s been busy is accurate, but saying that he’s been entirely visible isn’t all that accurate since while he’s been out there for people to see, one has to think that his level of fame has been kind of moderate over the years considering that a lot of people probably don’t know that much about him any longer, or don’t know much about his other roles. The truth is that he’s been there and he’s been working though, so being supportive is a little more important than being critical given that he’s stuck in there for so long that he probably should have found a much more impressive role by now. It could be that his acting is good enough for several roles but perhaps not a leading role, but it’s hard to say without his full story.
Learning that he didn’t star on the last season of Blossom so that he could go write for the Conan O’Brien Show is kind of interesting as it would appear that he felt as though he might have had a better opportunity when it came to another venue, but he does apparently regret that. He’s written for a couple of different shows and appeared in several movies and TV shows, but Michael’s most noted appearance is going to be one that he didn’t finish out. Of all the regrets that exist in show business, this is probably one of the more moderate ones since like it or not he was well-known on Blossom and was the type of character that people could get behind and even enjoy. But it does feel as though he had a great motive when it came to leaving and might have thought that his career was going to get much bigger when he did. Obviously, that wasn’t the case, but it was a hope that might have panned out if certain elements that went into his decision would have made the transition a little more successful. That’s a part of life though, we live with it and move on.
Given the fact that he’s still in the business, it’s bound to happen that we’ll see him pop up now and again as it doesn’t appear that he’s retired just yet. Having been around since the 80s it’s obvious he knows how the business works, at least enough to understand how he can get back into the swing of things or keep going as he is. It might turn out that he’ll never be a big star, but it’s possible that he can be a mid-level talent that will show up now and again on various shows or in movies where he’ll be recognized by some folks. There’s no telling where one will find one actor or another when it comes down to the months and years to come, and it’s definitely likely that Michael will find his way forward when it comes to keeping busy and sustaining his career. How that will happen and where he’ll show up is of course a bit of a mystery, but sometimes it’s fun to think that the surprise is worth it since there’s no telling where someone like Michael might pop up. Recognizing someone you haven’t seen in a while on screen is actually kind of fun.
In any case, Michael is bound to appear in one production or another in the months and years to come since he’s come this far, and thinking that he might just give up now is kind of hard to believe. Stranger things have happened obviously, but if a person is dedicated to something it’s likely that they’re going to stick with it as long as they possibly can.