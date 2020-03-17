Whatever Happened to Monique Gabrielle?

If you’ve watched Bachelor Party with Tom Hanks then you’ve seen Monique Gabrielle and probably drooled a little bit if you’re a guy too. After all she was the woman attempting to seduce Hanks’ character and the one that ended up seducing the antagonist right before he received his comeuppance. Apart from that however Monique is pretty much the standard for an 80s to 90s B-movie queen in that she stuck around for a while and starred in a few pictures that went straight to video and was more or less a pretty face for several exploitation movies that didn’t really go anywhere but do have their own fan base all the same. As a natural brunette she was pretty comfortable playing the part of a blonde or redhead and making it appear as though she didn’t have that much to offer other than her body, but in real life Monique, her real name is Katherine Gonzalez, is actually pretty smart and has been able to run her own porn company for a while after retiring from acting in 2002. The 57-year old was actually a Penthouse Pet of the month back in 1982, so she had no qualms with showing off her body to great effect, and it showed in several movies as she was definitely utilized more for her sex appeal than anything. Being a B-movie actress isn’t such a horrible thing however since it’s work and obviously it’s a way to try and get a fan base going.
Whether Monique was able to do this or not is kind of hard to say since even with a career spanning a couple of decades she’s been a face that has been remembered by some but not many as a lot of B-actors tend to become lost in the mix and buried by the constant reality that they are looked down upon quite often. The Hollywood elite that command the attention of the people tend to take away a lot from the B movies since there are only so many directions for the audience to look in and sometimes the elite don’t want that attention divided. The B movies still get plenty of attention thankfully since there are a lot of people that tend to look away from what’s hot and what’s most popular in an attempt to find something that’s kind of cheesy but still entertaining all the same. That would be where the B movies come in and why Monique has been noticed in the past.
She’s done fairly well for herself as well since her net worth is at this time around $1.9 million, which isn’t the greatest when it comes to show business but is more than enough to keep a person comfortable and able to enjoy a lifestyle that many might find appealing. At this point in life one can easily assume that Monique has kicked her feet up and is enjoying the spoils of a life that has left her fairly well off and thankfully not used up as a lot of actors tend to appear after sticking in the business for so long. Whether she’s insanely famous in her own sphere of influence or has managed to skate entirely under the radar doesn’t make a lot of difference since she’s been living her own life the way she wants obviously and with the B-movie experience and her own projects she’s been doing just fine. In some ways being a B-movie star is actually a little more liberating than being among the elite since it affords a person a great deal of anonymity that they might not have if their face was plastered on a billboard or across the big screen that often. It tends to depend on the person as to whether this is a good or bad thing but for some folks, being able to act and not be mobbed by a legion of fans wherever they go is kind of comforting. It might not pay the big bucks and it might get them noticed wherever they happen to go but that could be a positive thing since it’s easier to have a life that’s well removed from the limelight and therefore able to belong to one person and one person only.
All in all Monique was a very appealing woman back in the day and has remained an appealing woman throughout the years. Whether you know about her or not really depends on when you were born, what type of movies you like, and whether or not you’re bound to look her up and discover just what she’s done in her career. Those of us that remember the 80s might look at her and smile since the invokes a few pleasant memories that we can’t help but enjoy. One doesn’t have to be an A-lister to please the fans.