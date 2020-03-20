Whatever Happened to Ola Ray?

Someone might want to jostle the people at Wikipedia just to see if they’re awake, since a lot of stars are hard to keep tabs on by researching a site that’s supposed to have a wealth of information on so many different famous individuals. Ola Ray, who’s biggest claim to fame at this point is playing the part of Michael Jackson’s girlfriend in the music video for Thriller, has been a busy woman throughout the years and is still going. There was talk of how she had a bit of trouble gaining any royalties from her time spent in Thriller from Michael Jackson a while back, but that matter was settled by Jackson’s Family Trust at one point, meaning that it’s been settled and that she’s been able to move forward. She’s continued to act and to entertain the general public, though if anyone has seen anything she’s done or heard about it then it’s likely that they’re diehard fans of the actress and more than willing to follow just about anything she’s done since thriller. She was a Playmate at one point and she has acted in a few movies of note in minor parts, but overall Ola’s career has been moderate over the last couple of decades as she’s participated in several projects that have made good use of her.
Does anyone remember what they were thinking during Thriller, or any production that was released during the same time period? This was the entertainment we loved, the kind of entertainment we craved, and yet looking back on it now the same things we loved when we were younger appear to be kind of cheesy and a bit corny as of now. But they bring back a pleasing wave of nostalgia all the same don’t they? Back then Thriller was one of the best songs to ever be devised and the video was downright creepy since it was pretty well done. Looking at it now requires someone actually being into Michael Jackson, which many people still are, and willing to be entertained by a bunch of dancing zombies that break into a routine before taking off after a hapless young woman that has no idea what’s going on or why she’s suddenly stuck in a horror movie. But back then we loved it, or at least thought it was worth a watch, and were more than ready to watch it again and listen to the song over and over.
Ola’s career hasn’t done a whole lot in terms of upward expansion, but her net worth has kind of reflected the truth behind the idea that she’s not just anyone in the crowd. While it’s not the greatest it’s also enough to give a person a comfortable life and to insure that she’s well-off in a way that allows people to think that she’s getting to do what she wants without any huge obstacles in her path. If nothing else she can bank off of nostalgia and the royalties from Thriller have kept her moving forward. Her time as a model as well has no doubt kept her fairly comfortable throughout life, though one can easily think that her rise to fame hit a definite ceiling that was more of her own making than anyone else’s. The success that people find in show business and other areas of entertainment is often indicative of how appealing they are to others, how popular they can make themselves appear, and how much they’ll cater to fans. There are many other factors that go into a celebrity’s worth obviously, but being able to get people to care about them is a big reason why some of them move forward and others stay behind. Ola hasn’t hit rock bottom at this point but whether or not she’ll ever be able to climb the heights once again as she managed with Thriller is kind of hard to say since a lot of people are likely to remember as ‘the girl in Thriller’ and that’s about it. While she’s done plenty after that it’s still easy to think that people aren’t entirely willing to go down her entire backlog of achievements to see just why she’s worth following in one way or another. There are plenty that will, but as far as elevating her to a status that could be called elite, it’s best not to hold one’s breath on that matter.
She’s definitely accomplished several things in her life, but thinking that she’s even close to being an A-lister is kind of hard to fathom given that she’s been at B level at best for a while now and doesn’t really look to be making her way up. Some folks hit a certain level of fame when they’re younger or when they start to age, and that’s as far as they go.