Whatever Happened to Patrick Van Horn?

When we ask what happened to an actor it’s usually discovered that the individual has been on hiatus or has been starring in independent or short films for a while and has almost fallen off the radar in a big way. But with Patrick Van Horn it’s kind of obvious that he walked away from the business entirely since the movie Four Christmases is the last entry on his IMDb page, and that was back in 2008. To say that he wasn’t that prolific of an actor isn’t really that unkind since looking at his history in the business he didn’t do a whole lot. One can say that he did get there and he was someone that folks noticed for a while since he did star alongside the likes of Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau, but otherwise, his claim to fame is kind of weak since the fact that he didn’t last is proof enough that he wasn’t too enamored of the business, or it wasn’t too fond of him. Either way, it does appear that the two parted ways and he’s been kind of a question mark ever since given that there’s next to nothing on him that can be easily found. One has to imagine that if the internet hounds that are able to find just about anything on anyone can’t find the guy then it’s very likely that he doesn’t want to be found and is off somewhere doing something that hopefully makes him happy or at least keeps him moving forward.
This is the kind of thing that a lot of people don’t take into account when thinking about actors, that some of them might actually grow tired of the business and will want to find a way out. Some stars will seek to retreat to their homes in order to simply relax for a while, others will take to doing independent films that don’t get noticed quite as often, and others might even just retire or walk away from the spotlight for a while. Horn strikes a lot of people as the kind of guy that had a chance to be famous, to be someone that people might see as a potential star in the making. But somewhere along the line all that got mucked up and he started to see his fame decline until nearly 13 years ago he finished his final movie appearance and kind of just disappeared. It’s likely that he’s been seen here and there during celebrity events since there are a lot of faces that might feel familiar but haven’t been seen in years at the celebrations that take place throughout the year, but it’s pretty clear that he’s been low-key for a while and might not have any plans for coming back since like it or not, the guy has been out of the business for too long and whatever talent he might still possess could be incredibly rusty and not worth dredging up.
Some would say that acting is like riding a bike, once it’s learned and practiced it’s the type of thing that can never be lost. I hate to disappoint people, but if a person quits riding a bike for a little over a decade it’s likely that the process is going to take a little while to get back into since the idea of being able to step back into something without practicing for years is a little ludicrous. But there’s the idea of whether he wants to come back at this time, which would appear to be a big no since the guy hasn’t made himself known. If he ever does plan on coming back then it’s going to be news to pretty much everyone since at this point even thinking about coming back should give him the jitters, not because he could fail, but because he would have a lot of ground to cover to get people to remember his name and to make certain that they believe in the act he might deliver. In his prime, Patrick was actually a pretty decent actor and could hang with other actors without too much trouble. But as of now, it’s fair to say that he’s been out of the game for so long that it would take a good deal of time or a monumental role to get him back in the swing of things. Even then, as most stars have found out in the course of their careers, fame is a fleeting thing and can be snatched away quickly without any warning. At this point, if Patrick did come back it’s likely that he’d be seen as better for TV than for movies, but there’s always the chance that things could turn around.
Until that happens though, the best way to describe what happened to Patrick is that he found that show business just wasn’t for him. It’s as good of an explanation as any when there are few if any concrete explanations.