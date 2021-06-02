Whatever Happened to Philip Michael Thomas?

Back in the days of Miami Vice, Philip Michael Thomas was probably at what many would call his peak since as Detective Ricardo Tubbs he’s been remembered by a lot of people. But those that know anything about him likely realize that this wasn’t his entire career since he’s been active for quite some time, at least until he retired from the business in 2011. Thomas is one of the many that have been around for long enough to have seen show business change from what it once was into what it is now, which is a continuing tradition in the industry since let’s be honest, if there’s no change then it stagnates, and if there’s no entertainment for people to enjoy, well, life becomes harder for some and simpler for others. Leaving that particular discussion behind, Thomas has been a part of the movie, music, TV, and even video game scenes throughout his career since he has voiced a couple of characters, one of them being Lance Vance in two Grand Theft Auto games. That might be enough for a lot of people to remember him fondly, along with his Miami Vice stint, but it’s fair to say that apart from these roles he’s faded gradually into the background as many actors tend to do if they don’t work on keeping their reputation moving in a positive direction. There are plenty of folks that find that after a while, show business just isn’t what it used to be, or simply isn’t for them any longer. Some folks bow out and go off to lead a normal life away from the camera, while others might stick in and attempt to keep reinventing themselves in order to see what will stick and what they can do to maintain whatever glimmer of fame they can still find. Thomas hasn’t really been seen or heard from since 2011, at least not in any huge capacity that might draw a noticeable crowd.
He has been keeping busy apparently by helping other actors reach their goals and by being an inspiration in many ways to others that want to attain the same kind of fame he had, or greater, so it’s not exactly as though he made his way to Florida to be a hermit that people no longer talk about. If anything, it sounds as though Thomas simply went the quiet route and decided to keep making a difference in the lives of others as he’s been doing for a while now. It’s also easy to think that he might have wanted to find more time to spend with his family since the guy has 11 kids if one can believe that, from 5 different relationships. A lot of people might think that this is tabloid-worthy material since it might have scandal written all over it, but if that’s the case then the story has come and gone and the moment for trying to nail him as someone that simply procreates with wild abandon has long since evaporated. He does have a lot of kids, that much is obvious, but in terms of who he is and how he deals with the life he’s created, it does sound as though Thomas is the kind of guy that people look up to and can’t help but feel inspired by. It’s a big hope that his time with his family is important and that he’s figured out, somehow, how to divide his time between his work and his kids, which would take a lot of energy for the average person since 4 or so is still a full house and takes a lot of effort. Parents out there know what I’m talking about, since kids are a full-time job no matter how many one has. At this point, his kids are all grown though so it’s easy to think that he gets to spend a great deal of time just having fun with life and doing what feels is important at this juncture.
One thing that’s kind of obvious is that no matter how long it’s been since we’ve seen a celebrity or heard anything about them, people are bound to take pretty much any word or mention and run with it in a way that fits the narrative that they want to spread. Philip Michael Thomas is one of the many celebrities that has had his name in the news for a variety of reasons and has somehow made it out the other side, into retirement, with his reputation still intact. People can say whatever they want to about him from back in the day or even now, but it sounds as though he found his happy spot and has been enjoying the practice of helping others find their way into the business for a while now. It’s nice to have a purpose, especially if it involves giving back.