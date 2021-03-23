Whatever Happened to Rex Lee After Entourage?

Entourage is one of the shows that a person knows about and feels some way about, or has no knowledge of and might not find that appealing. However a person feels about it, they’re likely to follow at least one or two of the actors that made the show what it was, and Rex Lee is one of the people that fans might want to follow and learn a little more about since he was one of the more noticeable individuals on the show. Since his time on Entourage he has kept fairly busy since he’s been featured in a few movies and has another show, UDrive Me, that’s currently in pre-production. He also showed up on the program Fresh Off the Boat and has been featured in other shows over the years as he’s done his best to keep his career moving forward in a positive manner. At this time his reputation feels pretty solid as he’s been one of the many individuals that have stuck around after being a part of several projects. Whether a person knows that much about him or not is kind of irrelevant since he’s grounded in his career and doesn’t appear to be in any danger of simply fading away.
When speaking of his star power he still has plenty to get by on and isn’t someone that will disappear in a moment if too many people turn away from him. But there is the idea that if he doesn’t keep working that he could become one of the many forgotten actors that might begin to drop off in a big way. There are those that are capable of flying beneath the radar while still finding acting jobs, and then there are those that fall beneath the radar and kind of vanish. Rex is definitely the former at this time since he’s been hustling to stay busy and doesn’t appear to be the kind of guy that’s just going to disappear the moment someone isn’t paying attention. Finding any information on the guy is a bit tough unless one knows where to go, but the most important thing to know about him is that he is someone that knows how to get the job done and stick around, and has something to fall back on if acting somehow becomes a less than worthwhile prospect at some point. It does happen every now and then that an actor will become disillusioned with Hollywood to the point that they’ll simply walk away, but Rex would appear to be enjoying his time as of now and it’s not likely that we’ll see him fade off any time soon. What’s kind of amusing is that before finding a place on the show Entourage he was actually an assistant to a casting director, so his role as an assistant in the show was kind of funny to see. It’s not every day that an actor’s day job becomes the focus of their fictional character on screen.
As far as where his career is going at this time it does feel as though sticking around is about all we can say for his future prospects since it’s difficult to know without asking him in person just what he means to do with his life and what other parts he might want to pursue moving forward. He’s been effective in movies and on TV so it’s hard to really pin down where he wants to be the most. Some folks thrive when bouncing back and forth between the big and small screens, which feels a little stressful really since trying to keep up with the different schedules that various projects have to abide by might not leave a lot of time for doing anything other than working and perhaps taking some relaxation time here and there when it’s possible. But considering that Rex is still there he must enjoy it enough and be able to find some downtime here and there, so whatever works. His own career hasn’t been quite as extensive as that of others, as he’s been around for a while, but hasn’t managed to stack up as many credits as various actors. Thankfully that’s not the mark of a good actor since it’s better to have a few great roles than dozens of mediocre to horrible roles that people might not want to remember.
Rex is a solid actor and one of those that could possibly stick around long enough to be considered as one of the gems of Hollywood that haven’t always managed to shine the brightest but have the tenacity to keep shining when he can and simply be there when people need him. Seriously, sometimes the people that have the staying power but not the same star power are more valuable than the flash in the pan stars that are great for a couple of performances and not much else.