Whatever Happened to Robyn Lively?

A lot of people should be able to remember Robyn Lively as she was one of America’s sweethearts back in the day. Even at this point in her life and career she’s still known by plenty of people, though her time on the screen has been tempered throughout the years and at this time she’s not quite as popular as she used to be. But thankfully the 47-year old is still acting and is still just as appealing as she was when she was younger, though she’s matured quite a bit and taken on several different roles since her younger days. Throughout the length of her career she’s appeared on many TV shows and in movies and been adored since he is quite attractive and she’s usually played very friendly roles that have managed to endear her to a lot of people. In fact it’s kind of a wonder why she never got any bigger than she did when it came to her career. In a big way a lot of people that were popular in the 80s and 90s really started to fall off once the 2000s started coming on and younger talent started making their way onto the scene.
It’s kind of funny to remember that she’s been in a couple of football movies, one of them being The Best of Times with Robin Williams and Kurt Russell, as well as a very young Kirk Cameron. She played the daughter of Robin Williams’ character Jack, a guy that was basically the town nerd that had a history of being kind of a pushover thanks to a game that his football team had lost in high school. He was a third-string wide receiver and dropped the ball on the one play that could have turned things around for the town of Taft and given them a win over their longtime rivals, Bakersfield. As the daughter of the town nerd she was still a cool kid which seems an odd way to play things but also kind of funny since it indicates that she rose above her father in her social life with ease and doesn’t seem to mind that her old man is kind seen as kind of a bumbling buffoon. She didn’t have a huge presence in the movie but at the same time the family dynamic was still important as it had a lot to do with Williams’ character.
The other football movie she played in was Wildcats with Goldie Hawn and several others, though her presence in this movie was about the same as she had to play a supporting character that was important but wasn’t one of the main stars. Robyn has been around for a while and she’s had big roles, small roles, and everything in between, but it’s never really been established that she was at the top of the game for more than a short while. In fact her sister, Blake Lively, has been rocking it near the top for a bit longer than she has as Blake has been in a good number of hit movies and even less than great movies that still gained a great deal of attention. It could be said that Robyn didn’t really have the advantage of the technology that has been present in Blake’s time and had social media been a possibility back in the day her star might have risen just a bit higher. She’s not a bad actress really since she’s been in the game long enough that she knows what she’s doing and she knows how to impress. It’s simply that time has kind of passed her by at this time and while she’s still acting and likely still enjoying what she’s doing, she has definitely slowed down just a bit and become the veteran actress that’s there to do her job, love what she does, and get paid for it.
Her net worth isn’t much when compared to many other actors but then with all that’s already been said it’s easy to think that she’s not worth as much as others simply because she hasn’t taken on the big blockbuster movies and has remained relatively quiet in her career throughout the years. Another interesting role that she took on was the love interest of Daniel Larusso in the Karate Kid III. What’s interesting about this is that she was only 16 at the time while Ralph Macchio was in his 20s, meaning the act of making her the love interest was a big deal since they couldn’t become intimate, which led to reworking the scenes they shared so that they grew close but never did anything such as kiss or touch in any way that might have been considered extremely controversial. A lot of people might not have known such a thing, but it was worth mentioning all the same.