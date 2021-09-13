Whatever Happened to Roli Szabo From Counting Cars?

It never really helps when a celebrity leaves a show and doesn’t really give any details as to why or what happened to make them quit or get fired or, whatever. Roli Szabo might not even have been a famous name if not for his appearances on Pawn Stars and then Counting Cars, but it could be that his continued exposure on the latter show was grating on him after a while. Trying to sort out why people on TV do any of the things they do at times can be kind of a headache, but with Roli, it’s likely that he became tired of the constant attention and decided to step away from the cameras to focus on what he really enjoyed doing, detailing cars and living his best life. Some folks try the celebrity life and find that it’s not to their liking after a while, no matter that some folks might think that they’re crazy for such a decision. The truth is that not everyone has as great of a time in front of the camera as others and can possibly find it too intrusive.
But when it comes to Roli it does feel as though he might have enjoyed the attention for a while, but not as long as some would have thought since having a camera stuck in your face constantly can’t be that much fun. All the same though, it’s likely that Roli might have thought it would be fun and possibly a great way to get attention for his work, which is sensible really considering that being on camera does grant a person a lot of exposure that can drum up business if they’re lucky. But with car detailing it feels as though it’s still a bit iffy given that car detailing is a big deal, but not for everyone. Those that are willing to pay the kind of prices that it takes to get their cars looking as though they’ve been touched by an expert obviously keep folks like Roli in business though.
The idea of being on TV while one is trying to work though sounds a bit intense and sometimes is likely to get more than a little annoying since trying to get anything done with a camera being right behind, above, or in front of you at all times. It does sound as though Roli might have grown tired of this and simply walked away from the show at one point. But it’s also rumored that he might have had a falling out with his costars, but that’s not being taken as fact or fiction at this point, merely a rumor. The thing is, people are bound to talk when they get the chance and when they get hold of even a small slip of rumor or gossip they’re bound to come up with any number of explanations that will satisfy their curiosity and make headlines. Many will say anything so long as it’s not an outright lie, especially since it will get clicks and create a level of interest that will generate more traffic on their site. Sometimes though, it’s best to just stick to what has been heard and, if possible, stick to the facts of the matter.
From what has been passed around the internet it does sound as though Roli is still in Las Vegas, but it’s not certain that he’s doing anything other than detailing cars still and doing his best to keep his business going. Whether or not he had a falling out with his costars isn’t really the business of anyone other than Roli and those that might have been involved. The gossipmongers that love to spread the news across the internet are typically those that will try to start rumors of something happening right up until they get caught and have to print a retraction. It is a little too easy to fall into that pattern as many of us have done, but doing our best to tell the facts, at least the ones that are known and are easier to verify, is far preferable since it doesn’t pay to make up stories where none exist at the moment. For all intents and purposes, Roli is doing his thing and is likely far happier to be away from the camera.
It’s kind of interesting to think of how people react when they realize that being on TV isn’t quite as glamorous as they thought it would be. Whether Roli really wanted to be on TV or if he thought that it was something to do is hard to say. But he had his chance and he walked away from it eventually. It’s easy to admit that he probably did the right thing for himself, but a lot of fans are still wondering if he would ever consider coming back.