Whatever Happened to Sean Milliken After My 600-Lb Life?

For nearly a decade, My 600-lb Life has highlighted the stories of people who are looking to change their lives through weight loss surgery. Unfortunately, however, the road to getting surgery isn’t as simple as it may seem. Sean Milliken’s story is a prime example of how difficult it can be for people to make lifestyle changes to improve their overall help. When Sean’s episode started, he weighed over 900 pounds and he was bedridden due to his large size. He knew that if he didn’t start making changed quickly, he wouldn’t be able to survive. Despite all of the challenges he faced, Sean was still able to qualify for weight loss surgery. By the end of the episode, he was excited and looking forward to a bright and healthier future. However, in the years since his time on the show, lots of people have wondered what ever became of Sean. Keep reading to find out what happened to Sean Milliken after his episode of My 600-lb Life.
Sean’s Story
Some may find it easy to look at people like Sean and judge them for being overweight. In reality, however, most people who reach extremely unhealthy weights are battling against very unhealthy relationships with food. For Sean, this relationship started at an early age. During his childhood, Sean began looking to food for comfort to help cope with a rocky relationship with his father. In the episode, Sean shared how his father used to yell in his face. When his parents got divorced, Sean began eating even more. Before he knew it, things had gotten out of control and Sean reached a point in his life where he could no longer do anything for himself.
When we met Sean on My 600-lb Life, he was relying on his mother, Renee, to take care of him. Although being a caregiver sometimes put strain on their relationship, the two were very close. Once Sean decided that he was ready to make some changes, he sought the help of renowned bariatric surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. Due to Sean’s size, he was put on a strict weight loss program in order to qualify for weight loss surgery. As with many other people who have been on My 600-lb Life., Sean initially struggled to follow Dr. Now’s guidelines. Fortunately, though, he was able to pull it together.
Life For Sean After My 600-lb Life
If there’s one thing all My 600-lb. Life fans know, it’s that a person’s weight loss journey doesn’t end after they have gastri bypass. Although the procedure is an extremely helpful tool, people still need to put in a lot of work in order to life a healthy lifestyle. Once the TLC cameras stopped rolling, Sean’s real journey began. He initially got off to a great start, and he was seeing some great improvements with his weight. Unfortunately, however, Sean’s progress was thrown off course when he suffered a tragic loss. His mother passed away in 2017. When TLC followed up on his story on an episode of Where Are They Now? Sean revealed that his mother had gone into the hospital because she wasn’t feeling well.
He added, “she just kept getting worse. They said she had renal failure, and she didn’t make it. She passed away a couple weeks ago, and I’m devastated, and I don’t know what to do now because my mom was everything to me.” His mother’s death caused Sean to start spiraling, and he quickly turned back to some of his old and unhealthy habits. By 2019, he had gotten to a very dark place and he had gained nearly 280 pounds. Sadly, Sean passed away in 2019 after complications from an infection. He was just 29 years old at the time of his death. The new was initially announced on Facebook by Sean’s father.
Sean’s Legacy
Every time a person shares their story on My 600-lb Life, viewers hope to see a happy ending. Throughout the show’s run, there have been plenty of people who have gone on to live very happy and healthy lives. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Even though Sean’s story didn’t turn out the way everyone hoped, it is still a story worth telling. His journey has left an impact on countless viewers and he has shown people the sad reality of what can happen once someone’s weight reaches a certain point. Even though Sean is no longer here, he and his story have been immortalized and his memory continues to live on through the lives of everyone he touched.