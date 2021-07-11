Whatever Happened to Seana Collins from My 600lb Life?

Going on a weight loss journey can be an incredibly personal experience, but dozens of brave people have chosen to let the world see theirs via TLC’s My 600-Lb Life. Seana Collins, who appeared on the show during season eight, had one of the most memorable stories of all time. Seana who was 23 when the episode began, weighed in at 660 pounds. Although that doesn’t make her the heaviest person in the show’s history, she was one of the youngest people to ever be on the show. As a result, Seana managed to touch a lot of hearts. After enlisting the help of famous bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, Seana had a difficult time sticking to his strike weight loss plan. By the end of the episode, she hadn’t lost much weight and failed to qualify for gastric bypass. Since then, viewers have wondered if she’s been able to get herself on a better track. Keep reading for an update on Seana Collins from My 600-Lb Life.
Seana Collins’ Journey
At the beginning of the episode, Seana made it clear that she was sick of her weight. She had reached the point where she hated her body. Like many people on the show, her unhealthy relationship with food began at an early age. She started overeating as a way to cope with difficulties in her childhood such as emotional and physical abuse. Before she knew it, her eating habits had gotten out of hand. She ate very large portions at every meal and her food choices were very unbalanced. During the episode, she said, “I’ve had a really hard life, and I feel like it’s just been chaos since I was born…Eating made me feel like I was going to be OK, like nothing got worse.”
By the time she was 10 years old, she weighed about 250 pounds and became a constant target for bullies. By high school, she weighed 400 pounds. The bullying had gotten so bad that she decided to leave school when she was 16. Her mental health also began to suffer and her mother decided to have her sent to a mental health facility.
Despite not knowing where to start, Seana knew that it was time for her to get professional help. She expressed that she was ready to do whatever it took to give herself a chance at living a fuller life. Due to her size, Seana was in constant pain and she couldn’t do simple things around the house. If there was one person who could help, it was Dr. Nowzaradan. However, Seana’s time in Dr. Now’s program got off to a rocky start. Although her mom did her best to help Seana stick to the guidelines, she also didn’t seem mentally ready to make serious changes to her lifestyle.
On top of that, Seana misplaced the papers Dr. Now gave her outlining her exercises and meal plans. She was too afraid to speak up so she ended up trying to make it up along the way. By the end of the episode, Seana had only lost 30 pounds.
Update on Seana Collins
Although it’s always a bummer when someone on My 600-Lb Life doesn’t qualify for weight loss surgery, it doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the world. There are lots of people who find ways to reach their goals after the cameras stop rolling. Sadly, it doesn’t appear that Seana has been one of them.
Seana has never officially confirmed how much weight she’s lost since the show, but it doesn’t appear that she ever qualified for weight loss surgery. It also doesn’t look like she’s lost a significant amount of weight. Unlike many of the other people who appeared on the show, Seana isn’t very active on social media so there aren’t a lot of updates on her progress. Perhaps in the future, she will decide to be more open about what she has going on in her life.
Seana’s story may not be going the way she wants it to, but it’s a great example of the amount of hard work that goes into trying to lose weight. Some people may think that getting gastric bypass is the easy way out, but Seana is proof that that isn’t the case. Even surgery requires a lot of dedication and serious permanent lifestyle changes. Hopefully, Seana will be able to turn things around and move towards the life she’s always wanted for herself. Even though she may not realize it, there are a lot of people out there who are rooting for her.