Whatever Happened to Suzanne Snyder?

Every now and then it feels like a good idea to look in on the past and remember how it was shaped, or helped along at least, but some of the older actors that are no longer in the business or are still there but in a slightly diminished capacity compared to what they used to be. Suzanne Snyder is a face that some might recognize from a couple of different movies since she did play at least a couple of very recognizable roles to those that love goofy and somewhat off-color productions that helped define the eras in which they were created. As of now however Suzanne has been away from the acting scene for almost a decade as she decided to focus on other things such as her family most likely and hasn’t been seen on camera since 2010. It’s kind of easy to assume that a lot of people haven’t really noticed that much in the last ten years since she’s been gone since after a while a lot of those actors that were popular in the 80s have kind of slipped from public notice whether they remained in the business or not. That’s the nature of show business though, a person is either on top and as popular as they used to be or they’ve slipped and been transported somehow to the back of the bus so to speak to make way for the next generation of stars that are primed and ready to make their mark.
If you’re still having a bit of difficulty trying to figure out just where you recognize Suzanne from then think of Weird Science and even Killer Klowns from Outer Space and you should get a better idea of just where you’ve seen her before. Granted, both movies are pretty goofy and offer up a lot of cringe-worthy moments, but they were great in their own time since they were just what people wanted at that moment and whether they were approved of or not by critics they happened to have become great memories for a lot of us that grew up watching them. Suzanne managed to get in on the act in the early 80s and went on to star in several other horror movies as well but never really achieved the kind of status that others have seen throughout the years. She’s been noticeable for much of her career at least and after the movies she did guest star on Seinfeld but after the 2000s hit it was more than obvious that her career had kind of hit a wall and wasn’t going to bounce back in a big way.
As of now she’s been living the quiet life with a pretty comfortable net worth to keep her and her family secure, but she does apparently show up for conventions for Killer Klowns now and again when they happen, so it is still possible to see her now and then. Apart from that however she did walk away from the business and like so many that have done so throughout the years it’s evident that she might miss it just enough to come back, otherwise it’s likely that she might not even bother to come to the conventions since she doesn’t really need the money. The kind of passion that is necessary to do such a thing is kind of obvious and it’s great to see since it tends to mean that she had a good time while she was in the business and doesn’t mind coming back now and again. Most actors that have stepped away from the business will come back for limited engagements if they get paid enough, but a lot of them will still go back to their quiet life after it’s all said and done. Suzanne definitely still has a few people out there that remember her since the Killer Klowns movie has been in the news a bit here and there lately, mostly for the clowns but hey, a short amount of research can show that she played a pretty significant role in it. As far as Weird Science goes she was the love interest so it’s kind of obvious that she didn’t many speaking lines but was there to look pretty and give Gary a reason to act tough at some point. It was the 80s, that’s how things were done at times.
As it stands now Suzanne and many other actors from the 80s have been getting a little more notice lately as they’ve been in the news here and there and are being remembered now and again for their various contributions to show business over the years. While some of them are still active others have retired and gone on to live fairly quiet lives, which in many cases they’ve earned.