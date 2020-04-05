Whatever Happened to T.K. Carter?

It could be said that T.K. Carter only really has a few faces on screen that people would fully recognize since he’s only ever played a few different characters in terms of how he acts. A lot of what he’s known for are comedic roles that have allowed him to be the funny man and someone that livens up the mood more often than not, but he’s also been the tragic individual that is either kind of the nervous sort or the down on his luck type. It’s worked for him in a big way throughout the years since he’s shown up in quite a few movies and TV shows. T.K. is one of the many folks that you might see and possibly recognize from other projects, but the chances are that many people will still need to be reminded of his name since among many actors he’s still someone that doesn’t get as much recognition as others. One might say that’s a bit of a tragedy since he’s been there and has stuck in show business since the 70s, but then again so have a lot of people, some of who aren’t even able to gain recognition for their contributions. Carter is at least fairly easy to recognize and has been in a few movies that were a big part of pop culture back in the day.
His role in The Thing as Nauls wasn’t the biggest deal in the movie but it was still something since his roller skating gimmick was a bit different and he was an overall pleasant character. Unfortunately his death was never shown despite the fact that the storyboards did have something written for him, such as assimilation by the Blair-Thing or suicide since he didn’t want to go through the pain of being assimilated. In any event, it’s assumed that Nauls died because in the end only MacReady and Childs were left alive, and neither one of them knew if the other was an alien. Carter went on to star in a lot of other projects after this and is still acting in fact since he’s never really stepped away from show business. But the fact remains that while he’s still obviously enjoying what he’s doing it’s still kind of hard to really appeal to the people, especially now that he’s known to those that have watched him over the years, but he’s still an aging celebrity that hasn’t done much more than a few big movies that were featured decades ago. That’s the pace of Hollywood however, as things move so quickly that a person’s fame can come and go in an instant if they’re not watching.
It’s hard to pin down his net worth but it’s definitely comfortable enough to keep T.K. in a lifestyle that’s bound to allow him to remain comfortable and secure. The fact that he’s still working means he’s found ways to use the celebrity status he still has to his greatest advantage and has managed to stay busy up until now. With the current lock down that’s been going on for a little while now though it’s easy to think that Carter, along with everyone else, is getting to the point that he’d like to get back to work and stop watching the money roll out while little nothing is rolling in. Of course that could be different for celebrities since obviously a lot of them do have other sources of income if they’ve been wise enough to invest in other areas and even start up their own businesses. With a lot of celebrities that appears to be the way they’ve gone in the past and even in recent years since the likelihood of one’s income drying up after a while is a very real possibility that some of them have realized. Of course the reasoning behind this could as well be that they simply want another source of income when they decide to finally retire, which is what some celebrities might need to do eventually rather than see their reputation go completely down the tube.
So far Carter’s reputation and his celebrity status haven’t really changed for the good or worse throughout the years since he’s almost always been a reliable supporting actor that’s there when needed and can bring another layer of depth to a story. There are those moments when his characters, such as Nauls, aren’t really given that much respect it feels like, but thankfully he always shows up when he gets the part and he always manages to do his best. That’s the kind of supporting actor that Hollywood still needs a lot of since there have been days when it would appear that too many people want to be the lead and not enough folks want to just lay back and provide support.