Whatever Happened to Tanya Fenmore?

How many actors do you happen to remember from the days when you were younger and watched just about every popular movie you could? How many are still around today? The numbers fluctuate but the reality is that not everyone’s career makes it to the current era that easily and some don’t make it at all. Tanya Fenmore is one of the many that didn’t really make it past the 90s and as a lot of fans could tell you she’s someone that barely made it into the 90s despite her popularity at the time. The former star hasn’t been heard from since about 1991 which makes it pretty evident that she stepped away from the spotlight and has stayed away for a good deal of time. It’s likely that she might have hung around for a while and even attempted to get her celebrity status back on track, but all in all, it does feel that she went on to receive an education and has been keeping herself busy with one thing or another for the last few decades and has done well enough with that. Thinking that she might be down and out doesn’t sound like something that’s happened since she has been seen since then and it does appear that she’s been doing just fine, though again, knowing WHAT she’s doing is kind of difficult since there’s not a lot of information out there on her.
It’s kind of rough in a way to grow up and realize that some of the stars one thought would be so big when they were younger have either moved on and away from Hollywood or have kind of dipped in their popularity and have been struggling to rise throughout the years. Many people that were very famous back in the day haven’t experienced that same level of fame for a long time as they either didn’t change with the business as the years went by or found that they had other interests that didn’t align with movies or TV. It does sound as though Tanya became a writer at one point, and depending on what type of writing she’s done it’s very possible that she’s been quite busy over the years and has been keeping herself occupied while trying to figure out what to put down on the page, so to speak. Quite a few actors tend to become writers, producers, directors, and anything else that might allow them to keep that creative streak going, but while some of them might fizzle out after a while others are able to keep going and really develop a talent for the written word. It does stand to reason that actors might become well-rounded writers since they tend to live out a great number of experiences on camera and off as they make one movie after another and are often filled with various tales and gossip that might make their way into a book at some point.
But being forgotten, or at least slipping from public notice in a big way, has to be kind of difficult after having been in the public eye for so long. One can imagine that Tanya might have found a way to make that transition as easy as possible in order to mitigate a change in lifestyle, but it’s also easy to think that she might have been well off to the point of being able to find something else that would keep her moving forward at that time. Trying to imagine a lot of actors these days trying to live without what they’ve made and the lives they’ve created is kind of tough since it would mean downgrading in a big way unless they’d made investments that could keep them comfortable. It does feel as though this is how Tanya had to look at things when her career was over, but after so long one can definitely believe that she found something that worked, and has kept at it for long enough to become self-sufficient. Wondering what happened to the actors we enjoyed as kids and adolescents is often interesting since trying to find out what happened to them is easy enough sometimes, but at other moments it’s all we can do to find even the smallest bit of information on them. It is still possible to fall off the radar at this time, even when technology has given us such a big leg up when it comes to keeping track of people.
It does still happen that when people don’t want to be found or don’t want that much attention that they don’t end up giving out that much information, which is what could have happened here. There’s plenty of mention as to her movies and TV appearances, but when it comes to her personal life, Tanya is someone that obviously values her privacy.