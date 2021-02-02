Whatever Happened to Teal Roberts?

Usually when someone asks what happened to a certain actor and other people ask ‘who?’ it’s a sign that some folks didn’t watch the same movies or didn’t see the value of certain individuals as much as others. Teal Roberts might have been a person of interest back in the 80s and 90s, but it’s also very likely that any interest in her acting has long since been seen to wane as her last appearance was back in the 90s, which means that if she’s done anything as of late it’s been under the radar, or she simply walked away and called it good a long time ago and satisfied enough to stay away. Hey, it happens, a lot of people get into the business and find that it’s not for them, which then prompts an exit after a while when they figure out that they’re not going to become any more famous. Of course, some drop out of it for other reasons since being disillusioned isn’t the only excuse that’s used when one is seen to walk away from the film industry. It doesn’t help when there’s little to no real information on a person though since like it or not, some folks really don’t have much of a bio other than what can be gleaned from the movies and TV shows they’ve starred in. But hey, we take what we can get.
Just from the look of the movies and roles that she’s played, it does feel that Teal was there for looks more than her acting talent at times. While that sounds a bit controversial it’s nothing new since people are often picked for their looks considering that this is a part of the business, as those that are good-looking, in shape, and can impress the viewing audience are often those that are seen the most. Those that might have a good sense of humor and a sense of the dramatic but aren’t what many would consider to be beautiful or handsome might be shoved to the back or shown in a very comical or cynical light. This is a practice that’s changed over the years obviously, but it’s still something that does take place, sometimes on purpose since the idea is to satirize it, but Teal was definitely one of those that was pushed in front of the camera for her looks at times since back in the 80s and 90s this was rather common practice.
A lot of what Teal was involved with did use her for her looks, and it’s fair to think that her acting talent was refined enough that she was kept around for a while since even with good looks it’s easy to think that a person won’t be kept for that long unless they have someone backing them up that has enough influence in the business to keep their career afloat. Good looks are enough to get noticed, but eventually, a person has to be able to show that they can act, since as it always being said, there are plenty of pretty faces that are ready and willing to take what one person can’t keep hold of, especially in a business where turnover can happen at the drop of a hat if someone isn’t willing to do something. Teal held on for a while, but whatever her reasoning was for leaving it’s pretty obvious that she didn’t want to stick around any longer as she skated out of the business and went off to do whatever would earn her a living. Some folks might think that the idea of anyone leaving Hollywood willingly would be kind of hard to fathom, but after hearing what goes on in terms of paparazzi, having to audition for roles so often, and having to scrape and scratch for a reputation if someone doesn’t ‘discover’ you, it feels as though those that make it and then walk away might have found out that it’s just not what they expected. Some would say that walking away from the big paychecks would be a horrible thing too and granted, some actors make several times what many people make. But the million-dollar paychecks don’t apply to everyone.
It does feel likely that the business either wasn’t what Teal wanted it to be, her popularity wasn’t rising, or something personal might have happened to get her to step away. As it currently sits there are bound to be some people who remember her, and some that might need to be reminded of what she was in. It’s not an insult to anyone when trying to think about who they were and what they did, especially in a business where the turnover rate isn’t horrible but is still very real. Remembering who came before is important after all for those who come after.