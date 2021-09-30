Whatever Happened to the Cast of Hell on Wheels?

When “Hell on Wheels,” first debuted in 2011, no one knew what to think when the trailer began airing. It did not take long, however, for fans to decide the show was a good one, for a steady fanbase to grow, and for people to start talking. This is a show set in the 1860s about the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad. The cast was an impressive one, and many fans are wondering what happened to the men and women who played characters from so long ago now that the show has been off the air since 2016.
Anson Mount as Cullen Bohannon
Since the show ended in 2016, he’s been off doing his own thing. He’s worked on two major films, “The Virtuoso,” and “Injustice,” in which he lends his voice to the character of Batman and Bruce Wayne. Both projects are slated for a 2021 release. He’s also had a few guest-starring roles in television shows, and the main role in a show called “Inhumans,” in 2017. He is scheduled to take on the main role of Captain Christopher Pike in the 2022 version of “Star Trek: Strange New World”. Something else he’s been up to since he finished filming this show and this role is focusing on his personal life. The handsome actor married his longtime love, Darah Trang. They married on February 20, 2018. They don’t have any children together, but he’s focused on his acting career, she’s focused on her photography, and we aren’t sure they will have kids considering he’s only about a year-and-a-half shy of 50. Of course, that’s only speculation on our part, but it’s not uncommon for some people to choose to remain childless.
Colm Meaney as Thomas Durant
Colm Meaney’s been busy the past five years. since 2016, he’s starred in 10 films and had roles in 5 television shows. The biggest role on television since this show has been his 10 episode arc on “Will” as James Burbage in 2017. As of 2020, he also starred in “The Gangs of London,” and “The Singapore Grip,” as well as a few other films.
Common as Elam Ferguson
He’s been busy with his music since his role ended. He had an eight-episode appearance on “The Lion Guard,” as the voice of Kiburi between 2017 and 2019. He played himself in a few different shows, and he has a recurring role in the 2021 hit, “Never Have I Ever,” as Dr. Chris Jackson. He’s also starred in or had a role in 17 movies in the past five years, including “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and “Suicide Squad,” to keep him busy. He was honored with the opportunity to give the 2019 commencement speech at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU, as it is more famously known) to the graduating class. He’s also been in a relationship with the hilarious Tiffany Haddish since 2020. That’s been the biggest news out of his personal life since this show ended.
Dominique McElligott as Lilly Bell
She’s not had a role in a film since 2012, but that is likely because her television career has been keeping her quite busy. After this role ended, she landed roles in many other television series, including “The Astronaut Wives Club,” and “House of Cards”. She has also been starring in, “The Boys,” as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve since 2019. She maintains a very private personal life, too, so we don’t know what’s up with that part of her life. She’s living it to the fullest if we had to guess, but it does not appear the single star has gotten married or had any children.
Tom Noonan as Reverend Nathaniel Cole
Aside from his 2017 role in the film, “Wonderstruck” as the Older Walter, he has not had any movie roles since 2015. Noonan has, however, been on television numerous times. He’s been focusing primarily on his voice acting career in the past few years, and he’s not done much since 2018. He divorced his wife back in 1999, but he’s not yet remarried, nor is there any indication in his personal life that he is currently seeing anyone else.
Ben Esler as Sean McGinnes
Ben Esler has been keeping himself busy over the years. He’s landed roles on shows and series such as “SEAL Team,” as Erik, and on the HBO hit, “The Pacific,” and he’s kept quite busy. He keeps primarily to himself, so we don’t know much about what else he’s been up to since this show ended otherwise.