Home
Television
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Hell on Wheels?

Whatever Happened to the Cast of Hell on Wheels?

25 mins ago

When “Hell on Wheels,” first debuted in 2011, no one knew what to think when the trailer began airing. It did not take long, however, for fans to decide the show was a good one, for a steady fanbase to grow, and for people to start talking. This is a show set in the 1860s about the construction of the First Transcontinental Railroad. The cast was an impressive one, and many fans are wondering what happened to the men and women who played characters from so long ago now that the show has been off the air since 2016.

Anson Mount as Cullen Bohannon

Since the show ended in 2016, he’s been off doing his own thing. He’s worked on two major films, “The Virtuoso,” and “Injustice,” in which he lends his voice to the character of Batman and Bruce Wayne. Both projects are slated for a 2021 release. He’s also had a few guest-starring roles in television shows, and the main role in a show called “Inhumans,” in 2017. He is scheduled to take on the main role of Captain Christopher Pike in the 2022 version of “Star Trek: Strange New World”. Something else he’s been up to since he finished filming this show and this role is focusing on his personal life. The handsome actor married his longtime love, Darah Trang. They married on February 20, 2018. They don’t have any children together, but he’s focused on his acting career, she’s focused on her photography, and we aren’t sure they will have kids considering he’s only about a year-and-a-half shy of 50. Of course, that’s only speculation on our part, but it’s not uncommon for some people to choose to remain childless.

Colm Meaney as Thomas Durant

Colm Meaney’s been busy the past five years. since 2016, he’s starred in 10 films and had roles in 5 television shows. The biggest role on television since this show has been his 10 episode arc on “Will” as James Burbage in 2017. As of 2020, he also starred in “The Gangs of London,” and “The Singapore Grip,” as well as a few other films.

Common as Elam Ferguson

He’s been busy with his music since his role ended. He had an eight-episode appearance on “The Lion Guard,” as the voice of Kiburi between 2017 and 2019. He played himself in a few different shows, and he has a recurring role in the 2021 hit, “Never Have I Ever,” as Dr. Chris Jackson. He’s also starred in or had a role in 17 movies in the past five years, including “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and “Suicide Squad,” to keep him busy. He was honored with the opportunity to give the 2019 commencement speech at the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU, as it is more famously known) to the graduating class. He’s also been in a relationship with the hilarious Tiffany Haddish since 2020. That’s been the biggest news out of his personal life since this show ended.

Dominique McElligott as Lilly Bell

She’s not had a role in a film since 2012, but that is likely because her television career has been keeping her quite busy. After this role ended, she landed roles in many other television series, including “The Astronaut Wives Club,” and “House of Cards”. She has also been starring in, “The Boys,” as Maggie Shaw/Queen Maeve since 2019. She maintains a very private personal life, too, so we don’t know what’s up with that part of her life. She’s living it to the fullest if we had to guess, but it does not appear the single star has gotten married or had any children.

Tom Noonan as Reverend Nathaniel Cole

Aside from his 2017 role in the film, “Wonderstruck” as the Older Walter, he has not had any movie roles since 2015. Noonan has, however, been on television numerous times. He’s been focusing primarily on his voice acting career in the past few years, and he’s not done much since 2018. He divorced his wife back in 1999, but he’s not yet remarried, nor is there any indication in his personal life that he is currently seeing anyone else.

Ben Esler as Sean McGinnes

Ben Esler has been keeping himself busy over the years. He’s landed roles on shows and series such as “SEAL Team,” as Erik, and on the HBO hit, “The Pacific,” and he’s kept quite busy. He keeps primarily to himself, so we don’t know much about what else he’s been up to since this show ended otherwise.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Agents of SHIELD American Horror Story American Idol Arrow Bones Breaking Bad Castle Community Dancing With The Stars Doctor Who Fringe Game of Thrones Glee Gossip Girl Gotham Grey's Anatomy New Girl Once Upon a Time Pretty Little Liars Raising Kanan Supernatural The Big Bang Theory The Flash The Office The Vampire Diaries The Voice The Walking Dead What If
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Hell on Wheels?
Why Amanda Woodward Was the Best Character on Melrose Place
Trevor Moore and the Impact of Whitest Kids U Know
Pumpkinhead
Underrated Horror Movies: Pumpkinhead
Annie Mumolo
Why Bridesmaids Is The Perfect Female Comedy
The Short Film “Special Operations vs. Sci-Fi” Is Worth a Look
Problems That The Transformers Reboot Needs To Avoid
Music News Sports
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Shinmin Li
10 Eddie Murphy Characters That Didn’t Age Well
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeremy Rosado
Six Comic Book Storylines That Need Their Own Video Games
The 7 Greatest Spider-Man Super Villains of All-Time
Why You Should Read Spy x Family
Five Lesser Known Comic Villains You Should Know About
The Greatest Devil Fruit Powers In the One Piece Universe
Three Villains That We Loved From “One Piece”
Anime You Should Watch: Redline
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
The 10 Best Horror Video Games Of All Time
10 Games That Should Be Released On Modern Platforms
The 10 Best Video Game Consoles Of All Time
The 10 Most Influential Video Games Of All Time