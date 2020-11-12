Whatever Happened to the Cast of The Doodlebops?

Even if you’re weren’t a little kid during the mid 2000s, you probably remember the Canadian TV series, The Doodlebops. Like lots of other kids’ shows, it had a slightly creepy element that caused it to attract attention from people of all ages. Even though the series only aired for three seasons, it left a lasting impression on pop culture history. In fact, you’ve probably seen a meme or a gif featuring characters from the show even if you didn’t know it. After the show’s cancellation in 2007, a spin-off series called Doodlebops Rockin’ Road Show aired for just one season in 2010. Since The Doodlebops’ end, however, the actors who made it so famous has essentially faded into obscurity. Keep reading to learn what happened to the cast of The Doodlebops.
What Was The Doodlebops About?
Just in case you missed The Doodlebops at their peak, we’ll give you a quick run down. The show was a live action series (although it did have some animated elements) about a children’s band named The Doodlebops. Although the band wasn’t technically ‘real’ they did release two albums as part of the show. The show attempted to teach children important life lessons through a variety of skits that included singing and dancing. Cast members on the show wore lots of makeup and colorful wigs in an attempt to give themselves a more cartoon-like appearance.
What Is The Cast Up To Now?
Being on a show like The Doodlebops can be a gift and a curse for an actor. On one hand, it’s a job — which we all know isn’t an easy thing to come by in the entertainment industry. On the other hand, it can be hard for people to take you seriously when you’re best-known for dressing up like a cartoon and singing kids songs. Here’s what the main cast members have done since the show:
Lisa Lennox AKA DeeDee Doodle
Lisa Lennox is originally from Ontario and she made her first on screen appearance as a cast member of The Doodlebops. She hasn’t had any more on screen roles since the Rockin’ Road Show, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy. According to her Instagram profile, her name is now Lisa Green which means that she’s gotten married (or divorced) since the show ended. She’s now a mother of two young children and she loves to spend time with.
Lisa is also a trained musician who has been performing since she was a little kid, however, we weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she has done any performances or released any projects as an artist outside of her work with The Doodlebops.
Chad McNamara AKA Rooney Doodle
Like Lisa, Chad hasn’t had any on screen roles since The Doodlebops ended. Outside of the series, his only other on screen appearance was in an episode of Queer as Folk in 2005. According to his Instagram bio, he currently works at St. Lawrence College as a professor of music theater. His LinkedIn profile also shows that he’s done some theater work over the last several years. He has appeared in several productions in Canada including Legally Blonde and High School Musical. Based on his Instagram posts, it looks like he is a proud father and has one young son and he appears to be in a relationship although he hasn’t tagged his partner in any posts. He and Lisa also appear to still be good friends.
Jonny Wexler AKA Moe Doodle
Jonny Wexler is originally from Ontario and he was cast for The Doodlebops not long after graduating from high school. In 2008, he moved to Los Angeles to be closer to more acting opportunities. He is the only Doodlebop that has continued to act professional after his time on the show. He’s appeared in several short films over the years with his most recent on screen appearance in a short film called Brady which was released in 2013. He has also done some theater work over the years including going on tour as a cast member of Jersey Boys.
Jonny’s Instagram profile is private at the moment, but his bio says that he currently working on his comeback. With that being said, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he made his way back to the TV screen soon.
The Doodlebops Live On
Although it’s been more than a decade since The Doodlebops started and ended, The Doodlebops aren’t gone forever. The show, including Rockin’ Road Show, has recently been added to Starz streaming service which has allowed a whole new generation of kids to get hip to the kids’ classic.