Whatever Happened to Those Sonic Guys?

Do you know those Sonic Guys? We’re going to go out on a limb here and say that while some of you do, some of you definitely don’t. If you’re anything like us and you don’t watch regular television with commercials and whatnot (or you simply skip through them because you tivo’d what you’re watching), you might not be overly familiar with many commercials. It’s a fact; most of us simply don’t watch them, click right through them, and haven’t seen a commercial in years. That’s why some of us aren’t familiar with the Sonic Guys. However, we can explain them to you, tell you why we are talking about them, and make it clear.
Who Are the Sonic Guys?
We’ll start with their official birth names. They are Peter Grosz and T.J. Jagodowski, and they’re comedians. They’re also the Sonic Guys. They’re the two guys sitting in their car in the Sonic commercials you may never have seen discussing various menu items and arguing over what’s better, what’s the best, and what they want. They’re funny, they’re dry, and they’re everywhere if you actually watch commercials. If you don’t, well, sorry about your luck.
They’re the guys who have been touting the drive-thru menu options at the fast-food joint for years. They talk about everything from the main courses to the sides, and their conversation never changes. We will give it to them, however; they’re funny. They make us watch, and we find ourselves not overly annoyed when there’s a commercial break and this is the commercial.
Why Do We Care?
Well, you might not care, but some people do. The Sonic Guys were canceled. Why is this important? It’s important because they’ve spent 16 years making commercials for the fast-food giant. They’ve been discussing menu options since 2004. They’re, well, famous. It seems that Sonic has decided to part ways with the comedy team, but we are here to tell you that it’s probably not really a reason to worry. If we were into hashtags, we’d add a been there, done that hashtag right about here.
Sonic canceled the comedy duo already, back in 2010. And, you can tell how well that went over. The team was back at it before they were brought back to the mix in 2012. Of course, they were brought back because they made it very clear that they were not ready to be over. They made their own Sonic-themed videos for their YouTube channel in the two years they were canceled, and that’s why Sonic decided to bring them back. They made that happen.
Why Cancel Them Again?
It turns out that Sonic has decided to go a new route in 2020. They’re done with the friendship duo they’ve used for so long, and now they’re going from funny and relatable to heartwarming and family-related. It turns out that the Sonic team is now following a four different families as they visit various Sonic locations across the country. The commercials are not scripted. They are real people, ordering real food, at real locations, having real conversation.
The great news, however, is that these two have a lot going on and they aren’t without work. Grosz is now an official writer on the show “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” and his friend is a voice actor. You can hear him on “Escape from Virtual Island,” which is found on Audible. They’re both busy, but will they find themselves in need of more work? Will they find themselves without much else to do? Will they find themselves wondering if they should start their own Sonic commercials for the internet again?
We cannot say for certain what they will do. However, we can tell you that they were sorely missed the last time around. Of course, the last time around the world didn’t have all the streaming services, tivo was relatively new, and most people still watched commercials when they watched television. At the rate streaming vs. regular television is going these days, many people might not even realize the duo is missing from their Sonic commercials. Fear not, though; they are working. They have jobs. They’re taking care of themselves, and they might just work together again on another project they come up with. They are, after all, friends. They’ve spent more than 16 years working on commercials together, so it works for us that they might come up with something more amazing and more fun than what they previously did, and we are here for it.